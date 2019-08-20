Independent Parliamentary Budget Office is a victory
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 4:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Independent Parliamentary Budget Office is a victory for
taxpayers
20 AUGUST 2019
The Government’s decision
to establish and independent Parliamentary Budget Office,
outside of Treasury, is a taxpayer victory and will improve
democracy, says the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.
Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says,
“It's not often we support new spending initiatives, but
this one is a goodie that we’ve been backing for years.
The operation of the Office should actually save taxpayers
money in the long run: political parties will be less likely
to commit to low-value spending when the effect on taxpayers
is clear.”
“We've pushed for this Office ever
since we launched our popular Bribe-o-meter, and were
pleased to see the Green Party join the cause. However, we were less supportive of the Greens’
plans to house the unit inside Treasury, instead of as
an independent office of Parliament. Taxpayers will welcome
the decision to rectify this, ensuring costings are not
biased by the Government of the
day.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Commerce Commission: Retail Fuel "Not As Competitive As It Could Be"
The Commission has outlined some options it considers could improve competition. There are two broad sets of options it thinks may have the potential to help create a competitive wholesale market. These are:
• Greater contractual freedom to make it easier for resellers to switch between suppliers; and
• Enabling wider participation in the majors’ joint infrastructure, notably the shared terminals and supporting logistics involved in their borrow-and-loan system.
Further options, including improving the transparency of premium petrol prices, are discussed in the draft report. More>>