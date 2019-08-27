Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Developing a NZ Bioeconomy is 20 Years Overdue

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 10:24 am
Press Release: Bioenergy Association

27 August 2019


“If we are to build our economic resilience and achieve a low carbon NZ economy by 2050 it really is time to get serious about utilising New Zealand’s capability and expertise in waste management, forestry, farming, wood processing and horticulture” said Grant Dunford, Bioenergy Association Board member today.

“Through use of existing biomass and organic waste New Zealand can build economic growth, employment, business resilience and sustainability in its regions while replacing 92 PJ per annum of fossil fuels and avoiding 8.6 Mt CO2 -e pa of greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Biomass energy has a unique point of difference from other forms of renewable energy as it contributes widely to the New Zealand economy. The use of biomass for energy (bioenergy) provides opportunities for a fundamentally different least cost approach to achieving a low carbon economy compared with all other renewable energy forms.”

While the processing of biomass and waste can produce a wide range of revenue streams from application of heat; generation of electricty; use as transport fuel; extraction of chemicals; manufacture of bio-based materials; use as organic fertiliser; and purification of water, providing many opportunities for regional economic growth and employment.

It could:

• Replace fossil fuel use for electricity, heat and transport

• Generate heat for industry, processing / manufacture, civic and commercial applications

• Contribute to perpetual carbon storage (remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere)

• Provides significant new business opportunities, and underpins the sustainable transition of our land use in forestry, farming and agriculture

• Address environmental issues arising from land use (eg pastoral intensification, reducing discharges to waterways etc.

• Offset increasing treatment and landfill costs by processing municipal and organic waste to create revenue and avoid rate hikes in communities.

To realise the potential we need a paradigm shift in thinking and action at National and Local Government levels.

Current wood supply chains are adequate to meet conversion to biomass heating fuel demand

To progress we need:

Government to lead and set specific targets for the removal of fossil fuels from its own boilers

Bio processing supply chains to be established for both supply and demand sides to ensure viability.

Municipal waste treatment plants to incorporate bio processing of organic waste in their upgrade plans.

National Policy and plans for zero organic waste to landfill by 2040.

Biofuel blends for transport fuels to be a part of any transitional initiatives for the oil and gas sectors.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bioenergy Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications

The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...

Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.

"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Our Suicide Rates (And Prince Andrew)

Plainly, more funds do need to go into mental health resources but – arguably – it seems unfair to expect hard-pressed families, schools and communities to transform society from the grass roots upwards, and give hope to those most at risk. More>>

ALSO:

Cutting Tape, Rasing Super Age, Cutting Business Payment Times...: National's Economic Discussion Doc

National has today released its fourth Discussion Document, which focusses on the economy and outlines a range of policies that will help rebuild business confidence, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Statement: Passing Of Pita Paraone

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” said Mr Peters. “Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country, and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Why NZ Shouldn’t Try To Curry Favour With Trump

Dutifully, Denmark had lined up militarily alongside the US in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Syria and during the Iraq War. This means nothing. In a heartbeat, the current US President will trash any ally, and on the flimsiest of pretexts. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

The interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public... More>>

ALSO:

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 