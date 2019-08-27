Iwi saddened and disgusted at further land sales

Iwi members are saddened and angry at the announcement yesterday that the Port Nicholson Settlement Trust has sold the last piece of iwi owned land at Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay to the Wellington Company owners. This was done without consultation with or agreement from iwi members. A statement from Mau Whenua – the iwi led group opposed to the sale of Omarukaikuru/Shelly Bay, makes it clear that they consider that Shelly Bay was never for sale; and “throwing money at it” does not change that. Mau Whenua have a Waitangi Tribunal claim and Court action underway to have the sale of iwi land declared invalid and the sale reversed. Further Court action seeks a review of Trust operations and dismissal of sitting Trustees.

.“We are disgusted in the behaviour of the Settlement Trustees – but sadly not surprised. This is a continuing pattern of secretive, dishonest and underhand betrayal of iwi as well as irresponsible management of our taonga.” Said Mau Wenua member Andrew Mepham.

Mepham was clear; “We see this is as a cynical ploy. This is not just a financial issue – it is a social and justice issue for our iwi and for the greater community. There are significant environmental issues around the proposed development. It is an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen. It’s ironic in light of recent declarations of a climate emergency that Wellington City Council is also continuing to facilitate this development.”

