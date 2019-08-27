Peters must suspend taxpayer support for dodgy UN agency
Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
27 AUGUST 2019
The Foreign Affairs Minister must
confirm he is suspending funding for the United Nations
Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) after making contradictory
statements, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan
Williams says, “Taxpayers have forked out more than $10
million in the last decade for this agency, only to discover
that an internal report alleges it is guilty of ‘nepotism,
retaliation, discrimination and other abuses of
authority’.”
“With the agency now under
investigation, suspending payments would be the obvious way
to reassure taxpayers that our money isn’t used
corruptly.”
“The next payment is scheduled for
June, and we don’t know how long this investigation will
take. Winston Peters needs to reassure New Zealanders that
the agency won’t receive any taxpayer funds until the
Agency can show it has tidied its act
up.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Passports And IDs Left Online: Privacy Breach On Tuia 250 Aplications
The Ministry for Culture and Heritage yesterday revealed it had mistakenly exposed the sensitive details of about 300 mostly young people online...
Technology commentator Paul Spain said while most of the information was gone from the internet, the question was who had accessed it while it was online.
"This could be a problem for them for months if not years to come because others are now able to impersonate them and they could do all sorts of things when they [can] pretend to be someone else." More>>