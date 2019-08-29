Ministry response to Secondary Principals Ballot Result
Thursday, 29 August 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education
Please attribute to Iona Holsted, Secretary for
Education
The Ministry is pleased that
secondary principals have voted to settle their collective
agreement out to 1 September 2022.
Notes to
editors
Terms of Settlement - Secondary Principals’
Collective Agreement
http://www.education.govt.nz/assets/Documents/School/Collective-Employment-Agreements/Secondary-Principals-Collective-Agreement/Secondary-Principals-Collective-Agreement-Terms-of-Settlement.pdf
Collective
Agreement Offer for Secondary Principals
http://www.education.govt.nz/news/collective-agreement-offer-for-secondary-principals/
