Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gov response to freshwater degradation a great first step

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Maori Council

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Government response to our freshwater degradation a great first step: New Zealand Maori Council)

The New Zealand Maori Council has welcomed the Government’s announcement in respect of New Zealand’s water ways and has also said that “this is a good first step when it comes to both responding to the water claim and the recent Waitangi Tribunal report and recommendations around freshwater but also recognising that we must start now. The Minister, David Parker, gets that and act he has.”

Matthew Tukaki, Executive Director of the New Zealand Maori Council has said that “we must prioritize an immediate workplan to clean up our water ways and that requires some bold and brave decisions on behalf of the Government and all New Zealanders. Some changes will be made through the Resource Management Bill so that councils will be able to have Plans that reflect the new National Policy Statement on Freshwater in place by 2025. One of my greatest criticisms of the current Resource Management Act was the often disconnect between Central Government and Local Government. Under the proposed changes Central Government will provide greater direction and as a result Councils must develop plans in certain ways which means consultation with Maori, Iwi and Hapu – especially when it comes to identifying values and setting objectives.” Tukaki said

“We also welcome the interim controls that need to be put in place that will seek to limit or reduce degradation of our waterways and that includes protection of streams in urban environments, protection of wetlands and more.” Tukaki said

“Then there are the improvements around farming and additional environmental protection. As someone who spent a few years living on a Dairy Farm I can tell you that there is always a fine balance between running your farm and ensuring you are doing the right thing by the natural environment. No farmer wants to see their access to sustainable forms of water at risk so introducing further practice standards around agriculture is also another key part of the approach.” Tukaki said

“And of course Council knows that many of our people work in or own a business connected to agriculture and horticulture so more support in this package for our people, when it comes to new farm systems, the development of Maori owned farms and help with putting plans into place is also a great start.” Tukaki said

“The truth is we have a very long way to go when it comes to cleaning up our water ways, reform of the Resource Management Act and the interests of Maori both as stewards and owners of freshwater. But what we have here is a start – and it should be clear to all that each of us, Maori and non-Maori, have a role to play – if we do nothing, if we fail to act then our children and grandchildren will hate us for standing by as things got worse.” Said Tukaki

“Now, of course, I will be advocating that the Government responds to the Waitangi Tribunal claims around water because there is a lot of work to be done when it comes to a larger work plan for change and both Maori customary and proprietary rights – but start we have and continue we must.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:
• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams...
• Set higher standards for swimming...
• Interim controls on land intensification...
• An accelerated planning proces...
• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater...
• Improving risky farm practices...
More>>

 

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 