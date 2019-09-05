Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Thumbs Up for Freshwater Announcement

Thursday, 5 September 2019, 11:29 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

5 September 2019


Water New Zealand the industry group representing three waters services, welcomes and strongly supports the Government’s approach to freshwater management announced today.

Principal Water Quality Scientist at Water New Zealand Jim Graham says that the action plan set out by the Government is bold, far-reaching and highly significant for all New Zealanders. Despite the progress that the farming community has made in recent years to improve environmental outcomes, New Zealanders want to see more progress on water quality improvements.

The Action for healthy waterways discussion document indicates that the Government intends taking a much needed leadership role in setting the direction for local government and others to follow while acknowledging iwi and hapu leadership in influencing management and attitudes to water.

It also acknowledges the initiatives that community groups and water users are taking to protect water ways. The broad range of initiatives will provide an integrated programme intended to give expression to Te Mana o te Wai, the health and wellbeing of water and the people connected to it.

Jim Graham says that “while the plan proposes being restrictive of some things that adversely affect water quality, like farm intensification and draining of wetlands, the approach is also inclusive of those who will be affected and indicates that assistance will be provided to those who need to change the way they do things. The setting of new clear bottom lines in a number of areas through National Policy Statements, National Environmental Standards (NES) and requirements for Environment Management plans is overdue and will ensure the approach in New Zealand is consistent with other affluent western countries.”

Water New Zealand is particularly encouraged by the intended requirements for the protection of sources of drinking water through a NES. “Equally encouraging is proposals for a national wastewater discharge standard, long overdue, and application of a risk management approach to wastewater and stormwater.” Jim Graham says. “A risk management approach has been very successful globally and in New Zealand in improving drinking water quality. It makes sense to apply this approach to wastewater and storm water also.”

While some may consider that the proposals go too far and others not far enough, Water New Zealand considers that the broad, integrated, and comprehensive proposals, if implemented will take New Zealand in the right direction of improving water quality, protecting public health and Te Mana o te Wai.“While this package of initiatives will have a significant impact at a Council level - that’s what New Zealanders want” says Jim Graham.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include:
• Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams...
• Set higher standards for swimming...
• Interim controls on land intensification...
• An accelerated planning proces...
• Support for the delivery of safe drinking water and improved management of stormwater and wastewater...
• Improving risky farm practices...
More>>

 

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Measles Outbreak & Immunisation

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to discuss the ongoing measles outbreak in Auckland and the response... More>>

ALSO:

Cancer Announcement: New Agency, Pharmac Funding Boost

• More medicines for more people through an immediate funding boost for PHARMAC and faster decision making process • Establish a Cancer Control Agency to ensure consistent standards nationwide • Strengthen our focus on prevention and screening... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 