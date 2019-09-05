TOAH-NNEST media statement following the death of Peter Ellis

05 September 2019



Following the death of convicted child sex offender Peter Ellis, a national network of sexual violence specialist services would like to express their concern for all of those affected by the news.

TOAH-NNEST is a national network of specialist services for sexual violence prevention and intervention. Tauiwi spokesperson for TOAH-NNEST, Kathryn McPhillips says that while we acknowledge the loss will be felt by those close to him, the news is also likely to emotionally impact those who were harmed by him as well as other victims of sexual violence.

“As a sector which daily works with people who have experienced sexual violence trauma, we are aware that people who have stated that convicted sex offender Peter Ellis has harmed them are likely to be emotionally impacted by this news. TOAH-NNEST supports victims of sexual violence and sends their care and thoughts to those directly affected.”

“We know that community disbelief can be difficult for anyone with a history of sexual harassment, abuse or violence. This is particularly so when the evidence has been tested and upheld by the courts. Being supportive to survivors is a simple way we can show that sexual violence has no place in our communities.”

TOAH-NNEST also works with people who sexually harm others and acknowledges there is often little understanding of the behaviour. Nga Kaitiaki Mauri spokesperson Russell Smith says “the community has a lot still to learn about the fact that people who sexually harm can confusingly also have many positive attributes. We actively encourage people who are concerned about their own behaviour to seek help.”

Where to get help:

Safe to talk - 0800 044 334, free text 4334, webchat and info at www.safetotalk.nz, email support@safetotalk.nz (24/7)



Tu Wahine – Kaupapa Māori Crisis Service – 09 838 8700



Korowai Tumanako – Kaupapa Māori Survivor and Harmful Sexual Behavior Support Service website: https://www.korowaitumanako.org/ Email: korowai@korowaitumanako.org



Te Puna Oranga – Kaupapa Māori Crisis Service - 0800 222 042 Email: info@tepunaoranga.co.nz



Rape Crisis – 0800 88 33 00 for support after rape or sexual assault



Male Survivors Aotearoa – support for the well-being of male survivors of sexual abuse www.malesurvivor.nz



Shakti Crisis Line – 0800 742 584 for migrant or refugee women living with family violence (24/7)



Women’s Refuge Crisis Line – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE) for women living with violence, or in fear, in their relationship or family (24/7)

