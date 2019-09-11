Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Concerns about speed of the freshwater consultation process

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Feds has deep concerns about the speed of the freshwater consultation process

Federated Farmers is asking nicely - please can the Government immediately extend the timeframe of the Essential Freshwater consultation so we can find a pathway forward that provides for both the health of the water, the health of people and the health of communities.

One week into the exceptionally short timeframe of a six week consultation an economic report released by Local Government New Zealand has starkly highlighted alarming social consequences for regional economies from the government’s proposals.

"It’s bloody hard on farmers to be facing such challenges, and change, and not feel like they can have some input," Federated Farmers president Katie Milne says.

"Yes, we have a bunch of policy people here at Feds who can, and are, working through this massive process at double-quick time for our members, but our farmers still need to have time to be part of this.

"This is not us stalling for time. Normally consultation on something of this significance would be given six months, not six weeks. You have to give the people time to engage."

Federated Farmers shares the New Zealand community’s vision for measurable improvements to water quality.

"In some areas more investment will be needed and changes made to the way we farm. This in addition to the thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours, many have already invested," Federated Farmers environment and water spokesperson Chris Allen says.

"But we all need more time to ensure we get it right - right for the environment but also right for the people. Sadly we have not been involved in any of the development of these proposals. All we have is six weeks," Chris says.

The government keeps talking about these proposals only costing individual farmers one or two percent to reach the new targets.

"What they don’t talk about, or even seem to acknowledge, is the downstream affect for all the local businesses, industry suppliers and wider communities dependent on farming sector income.

"What happens to a local community when a farmer decides the best option is for their land to no longer be a farm?"

The LGNZ report questions the government’s economic assessment and predicts the economic consequences for regional economies will be huge.

The Waikato-Waipa catchment example in the LGNZ report predicts land now in livestock (sheep, cattle, deer and horses) would decrease by a third, and be replaced by pine trees.

The LGNZ modelling estimates annual costs of $100 million or 11% loss of total profits derived from this land use change - for just that one catchment.

This does not take into account that it will be up to 25 years before the increased income form forestry starts to come on stream.

And there will be much less money than that flowing through the community.

"What about the people working on farms, in meat and milk processing plants, and in the small and large business servicing the livestock sector when milk volumes fall by over 10% and stock numbers being processed drop by two thirds?"

Find the LGNZ report here:

https://www.lgnz.co.nz/assets/bcbc3efa29/RSWS-Advisory-Report-10-September-2019.pdf

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga - Seeing Nature As Your Elder

This story addresses the intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. Meduna also discusses this relationship with prominent Māori scientists and environmentalists and inquires into how the concept of kaitiakitanga and traditional Māori knowledge and practices around environmental care can play a role in protecting and restoring biodiversity in the future.

More>>

Last Day For New Statements: Have Your Say - Biodiversity Hivemind Closing Soon
This is the last chance to add statements to the Biodiversity HiveMind public engagement before it closes on 22 September. More>>

 

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:


.

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 