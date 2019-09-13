Thanks for listening Minister, but bit longer would be nice
Friday, 13 September 2019, 6:52 pm
Press Release: DairyNZ
Thanks for listening Minister, but a bit longer would be
nice.
DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle is welcoming
this afternoon’s announcement that consultation on
Essential Freshwater has been extended by two weeks - but is
calling on the Minister to go further.
“A two-week
extension is a step in the right direction, but our concerns
remain the same. Farmers still need more time to consider
the Government’s proposal and to carefully weigh up the
impact it may have on their farms, families, and
communities” Dr Mackle said.
“It’s great that the
Minister has listened to farming representatives like
DairyNZ and Federated Farmers, but we are calling on the
Government to go further and extend consultation out to 12
weeks.
“That would allow farmers, and the rest of New
Zealand, enough time to properly engage in the process. It
might not be good politics, but it might just lead to good
policy” Dr Mackle
concluded.
ENDS
