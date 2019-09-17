Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwis Back A Plant-Based Diet To Improve Our Environment

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 10:14 am
Press Release: Five plus a day

17 September 2019: New Zealanders are acutely aware of the impact food production processes have on our planet according to new research released today by the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust.


Almost 1000 people participated in an online survey last week with 81 per cent of respondents saying they believe eating more fruit and vegetables is better for our environment than other options such as meat or processed foods.

Plant-based diets have become one of the biggest global health trends, as people craving healthier lifestyles prioritise eating fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds and grains.

“While it’s great to see we’re aware of the environmental impacts of food production, Kiwis still have a way to go to increase their daily consumption of fresh produce,” says 5+ A Day Charitable Trust General Manager Paula Dudley.


“Our latest research report shows awareness of the 5+ A Day message is extremely high – 92 per cent of people know they’re supposed to be eating at least five servings of fresh fruit and vegetables every day.


“Yet consumption rates remain at 40 per cent of all Kiwis eating 5+ A Day according to the latest Ministry of Health statistics. So there is still work to be done.”


The latest research found that breakfast may provide the greatest opportunity to increase the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables in our diets. When asked which meal or snack they were less likely to include fresh produce, 39 per cent of people admitted breakfast was their weak point.


“Breakfast is clearly an area 5+ A Day can target in conjunction with our partners,” Dudley says. “It’s an ideal time to eat healthy foods and kick-start the day. We will now work to raise awareness and provide creative breakfast serving suggestions and recipes to inspire people to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables at this time of day.”


The nationwide survey was conducted by market research company Consumer Link and the results will be used to identify what areas the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust will focus on in the coming year.


Price is still perceived to be the biggest barrier to consuming fresh fruit and vegetables followed by quality/freshness, availability, variety and awareness of the health benefits.


“We know that buying fruit and vegetables in season is both cost-effective and nutritious, so 5+ A Day will continue to focus on dispelling the myth that fresh produce is expensive. Learning to buy and eat what’s in season is a great habit to get into and the best way for Kiwis to get bang for their buck. This research proves people know it’s good for their health – and the health of our planet too.”

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Five plus a day on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident.

Most significantly, we found that Auckland’s jet fuel supply is currently not sufficiently resilient, when assessed against the specific resilience standards we developed during our work, and from a public interest perspective. More>>

 

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 