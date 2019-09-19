Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

National Council of Women votes to include all genders

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: National Council of Women

National Council of Women votes to include all genders in lead up to Suffrage Day

Inclusion for trans women/men and non-binary peoples has today been announced as the cornerstone of a new resolution for the National Council of Women New Zealand (NCWNZ).

The resolution, which was passed by the Council’s members, supports the Gender Equal NZ movement which works to achieve equality for all genders in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Progress has been made in gender equality for women, but the same cannot be said for those who do not neatly fit into a gender binary, or prefer not to define their gender, or for people who transition from one gender to another,” says President of the National Council of Women NZ, Vanisa Dhiru.

“Without acknowledging the rights of all genders, we will be unable to achieve our goal of complete gender equality.

“Non-binary and trans people face discrimination as much as women do, if not more. A gender-equal Aotearoa New Zealand will not be achieved if non-binary and trans people are not able to express their identity fully and freely.” says Vanisa.

Vanisa says that while the Human Rights Commission and the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women Committee both advocated for better recognition of the rights of trans people last year, some feminist organisations still seek to exclude trans women.

“We firmly believe that gender equality will only be achieved when everyone is free from discrimination and all genders are visible, valid and respected. This remit seeks to make these human rights principles into official policy for NCWNZ, and reminds us all of the principles we were founded upon in the lead up to Suffrage Day.”


Notes to media:
In 1893, New Zealand became the first nation in the world to grant women the right to vote. Held on the 19th September, this year will be the 126th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The National Council of Women of New Zealand was founded in 1896 by Kate Sheppard, and prominent leaders of NZ’s suffrage movement. The NCWNZ now leads the Gender Equal NZ movement, which aims to make gender equality, reality. People can join the Gender Equal NZ movement at www.genderequal.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from National Council of Women on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Law Reform (And The US Electoral College)

Abortion is such a polarising issue that politicians commonly avoid it like the plague. Co-incidentally though, New Zealand and New South Wales are both trying to reform their abortion laws right now, at exactly the same time – and in our case, that reform is happening for the first time in 42 years.
This week at Parliament, a special select committee began taking public submissions on the legislation being proposed. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 