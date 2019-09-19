National Council of Women votes to include all genders

National Council of Women votes to include all genders in lead up to Suffrage Day

Inclusion for trans women/men and non-binary peoples has today been announced as the cornerstone of a new resolution for the National Council of Women New Zealand (NCWNZ).

The resolution, which was passed by the Council’s members, supports the Gender Equal NZ movement which works to achieve equality for all genders in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Progress has been made in gender equality for women, but the same cannot be said for those who do not neatly fit into a gender binary, or prefer not to define their gender, or for people who transition from one gender to another,” says President of the National Council of Women NZ, Vanisa Dhiru.

“Without acknowledging the rights of all genders, we will be unable to achieve our goal of complete gender equality.

“Non-binary and trans people face discrimination as much as women do, if not more. A gender-equal Aotearoa New Zealand will not be achieved if non-binary and trans people are not able to express their identity fully and freely.” says Vanisa.

Vanisa says that while the Human Rights Commission and the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women Committee both advocated for better recognition of the rights of trans people last year, some feminist organisations still seek to exclude trans women.

“We firmly believe that gender equality will only be achieved when everyone is free from discrimination and all genders are visible, valid and respected. This remit seeks to make these human rights principles into official policy for NCWNZ, and reminds us all of the principles we were founded upon in the lead up to Suffrage Day.”



Notes to media:

In 1893, New Zealand became the first nation in the world to grant women the right to vote. Held on the 19th September, this year will be the 126th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The National Council of Women of New Zealand was founded in 1896 by Kate Sheppard, and prominent leaders of NZ’s suffrage movement. The NCWNZ now leads the Gender Equal NZ movement, which aims to make gender equality, reality. People can join the Gender Equal NZ movement at www.genderequal.nz.



