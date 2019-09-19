Interim Climate Change Committee Call for evidence launched

The independent Interim Climate Change Committee today launched an eight-week, nationwide call for evidence on options available to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Interim Committee, as part of its Terms of Reference, is running the call for evidence as foundation work for the proposed Climate Change Commission.

The Interim Climate Change Committee has been established as a precursor to the future Climate Change Commission, expected to be established in late 2019 under the Zero Carbon Bill . The Bill provides a framework to help New Zealand deliver on the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

A key part of the proposed Commission’s work will be to advise the Government on emissions budgets. Emissions budgets set the total emissions of all greenhouse gases permitted in the relevant budget period. The Government will set emissions budgets based on the proposed Commission’s advice.

The call for evidence runs from Thursday 19 September to Friday 15 November 2019.

Further details, including FAQs and the response form, are online at:

https://www.iccc.mfe.govt.nz/what-we-do/call-for-evidence



