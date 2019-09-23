Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand’s population reflects growing diversity

Monday, 23 September 2019, 11:05 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


23 September 2019

Results from the 2018 Census show New Zealand’s cultural make-up is becoming more diverse after high population growth in the past five years, Stats NZ said today.

There were 1,271,775 people in the census usually resident population count in March 2018 who were born overseas.

“The census showed that 27.4 percent of people counted were not born in New Zealand, up from 25.2 percent in 2013. Those with an overseas birthplace were born in almost every country in the world, including 15 people born at sea,” census general manager Kathy Connolly said.

“The growth in the overseas-born population coincides with higher migration over the last five years, especially by young adults coming to study or work in New Zealand,” Ms Connolly said.

Ethnicity as a proportion of the population

“While the Māori, Asian, Pacific, and Middle Eastern / Latin American / African ethnic groups have grown, the European ethnic group is still the largest by a significant margin,” Ms Connolly said.

According to the 2018 Census, 3,297,864 people – or 70.2 percent of the population – identified with at least one European ethnicity. This is down from 74.0 percent in the 2013 Census, although the European ethnic population continues to grow.

The next largest ethnic group, Māori (775,836), represented 16.5 percent of the population in 2018, up from 14.9 percent in 2013.

The Asian ethnic group (707,598) remained the third largest, with 15.1 percent of the population identifying with at least one Asian ethnicity, up from 11.8 percent in 2013. The largest Asian ethnic groups were Chinese not further defined (231,387), Indian not further defined (221,916) and Filipino (72,612). Over 1 in 5 people who identified with at least one Asian ethnic group were born in New Zealand.

There were 381,642 people who identified with at least one Pacific ethnic group. This grouping made up 8.1 percent of the population, up from 7.4 percent in 2013. The largest groups were Samoan (182,721), Tongan (82,389), and Cook Islands Maori (80,532). Almost two-thirds of people who identified with at least one Pacific ethnic group were born in New Zealand.

In the 2018 Census, 70,332 people identified with at least one Middle Eastern / Latin American / African ethnicity. This is 1.5 percent of the population, up from 1.2 percent in 2013.

About the 2018 Census dataset

We combined data from the census forms with administrative data to create the 2018 Census dataset, which meets Stats NZ’s quality criteria for population structure information.

We added real data about real people to the dataset where we were confident they should be counted, but they hadn’t completed a census form. We also used data from the 2013 Census and administrative sources, and statistical imputation methods to fill in some missing characteristics of people.

The independent External Data Quality Panel has endorsed the statistical approaches used by Stats NZ to mitigate non-response.

Ethnicity

Ethnicity is the ethnic group or groups a person identifies with or has a sense of belonging to, and is independent of birthplace.

Each person in the 2018 Census dataset has at least one ethnicity. Most people (84.1 percent) stated their ethnicities on the 2018 Census individual form. For the remaining people, we used 2013 Census data (8.3 percent), administrative data (6.3 percent), and imputation (1.2 percent) to fill in all missing values. This has improved the quality and completeness of the 2018 Census ethnicity data. Through the use of these methods, the ethnicity counts in the 2018 Census are generally higher than in the 2013 Census, including for Māori and Pacific ethnic groups. Due to changes in the 2018 Census methodology and lower than anticipated response rates, time series data should be interpreted with care.

As with previous censuses, people can and do have more than one ethnicity. For this reason, counts sum to more than the total population and proportions sum to more than 100 percent.

Population estimates

Population estimates by ethnic group – which include allowances for ethnic non-response, census undercount, and residents temporarily overseas – will give the best available measure of the level 1 ethnic group populations living in New Zealand and also the best measure of change over time. The estimates are available for 1996, 2001, 2006, and 2013. The 2018 Census counts will be used to update ethnic population estimates in March 2020.

See our population at glance

Our graphic New Zealand as a village of a 100 people presents an overview of New Zealand’s population in 2018. It describes our population as if the country were a village of 100 people.


The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit 2018 Census population and dwelling counts

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.

Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

 
 

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 