Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Climate change is here - act now

Tuesday, 1 October 2019, 12:17 pm
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Jacinda CEAC say’s - Climate change is here - act now”.

Oct 1st 2019.
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

We all know that ‘Climate change’ is happening.

CEAC reminds us that while the thrust of the MP James Shaw’s “Climate Change Panel” has left transport out of the emissions picture while the panel has largely prioritised its focus on agriculture.

Transport is the real ‘elephant in the room’, and is not being focused on.

While many scientific facts are emerging around our future regarding ‘micro-plastics’ are now entering our environment, being found in both artic regions of snow and ice causing alarming increases in the ice/snow melt that are responsible for increasing ‘Climate Change’

https://www.stuff.co.nz/science/115098866/exceptionally-rare-warming-above-antarctica-may-be-affecting-nzs-weather

The climate change panel and Ministry of the Environment must now concentrate more on;

• Micro-plastics emissions from transport tyres.

• Along with using less energy to lower the air pollution/emissions.

• Fully recognise that increasing transport will increase tyre dust emissions that are the micro-plastics responsible for global warming.

• Use public transport and rail freight rather than the past practice Governments used to commit 90% of all NZ’s freight task to road freight.

Government (EY) 2016 transport study shows we need far more rail use.

https://www.kiwirail.co.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/70bd71037f/The-Value-of-the-Rail-in-New-Zealand.pdf

Last week CEAC attended along with over 350 attendees a public meeting of the ‘Ministry of Environment clean water forum’ and witnessed many angry farmers complain about being unfairly targeted as causing ‘climate change’.

We received a large applause from our speech on transport tyre emissions causing substantial “climate change effects”.

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1908/S00391/ceac-supports-tribunal-criticism-of-crown-freshwater-failure.htm

On August 29th 2019 CEAC wrote an article showing how our rural area was exposed from overuse of truck freight that will cause road runoff pollutants into our waterways now since (quote) ‘our environment is now increasing with more trucks carrying all stock, aggregate, fertilser, supplies for farming, eg; fencing, draining pipes, earthmoving equipment, aggregate, stock feed, and many other supplies, so history now tells us that these trucks are also causing more carbon/emissions and pollutants from ‘road runoff of effluent, and vehicle contaminants’ EG; tyre dust, brake/clutch oil/exhaust pollutants as discussed in our press release.’ (unquote)

• How can we reduce (micro-plastics) along with other pollutant impacts to our steams/rivers/lakes/aquifers/drinking water/coastal regions?

IMPORTANT TO CONSIDER;

We must also stop the discharge of those tyre dust micro-plastics ‘road runoff’ into our coastal estuaries as this allows the microplastics to be carried by tidal/current flows to our polar ice shelves and snowfields which will increase snow and ice melting as a team of German scientists two weeks ago discovered tyre particulates have been discovered ice the polar snow and icecaps. https://phys.org/news/2017-02-tiny-plastic-particles-tyres-clogging.html

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/app.45701

(QUOTE) “According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association, each tire produced takes 7 gallons of oil”

https://ec.europa.eu/environment/integration/research/newsalert/pdf/277na4_en.pdf

According to the European Commission Environmental Integration Research the road dust (tyre dust) evidence is confirmed under the heading “Road dust; an overlooked pollutant.”

Many scientific studies have linked particulate air pollution to daily death rates in cities.

These two documents provide the evidence to show about “road dust from tyres is an overlooked pollutant of our waterways.

Tyre dust is micro-plastics.

Clearly climate change is here. – Government must act now.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The Defence Industry Association's event has been the focus of demonstrations from groups who say it's a weapons expo.

At last year's forum in Palmerston North people were arrested for assaulting the police, and eight others were arrested for disruption.

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

 

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 