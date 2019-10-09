Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Online voting won’t engage more youth

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

8 October 2019


Every local government election there are those who advocate for online voting as a fix for dismal voter engagement.

But while the convenience would no doubt be popular with many, online voting would not solve the historical low turnout rates, says Dr Julienne Molineaux from the Auckland University of Technology.

“Overseas experience is that online voting tends to be popular with those who are already likely to vote and who have high levels of digital literacy.

“It does little to help add new people to the voter pool, and this holds even for young voters.”

Dr Molineaux says the reason most people don’t vote in local government elections has little to do with the technology used – be it post or digital technology.

Non-voters are not a homogenous group and reasons they give for not casting their ballots include:

• Not being interested in politics or local government;

• Low levels of civics literacy, such as not knowing an election was on, or how to enrol or vote;

• Wanting to vote but not having enough information about candidates, policies or issues to complete the ballot.

Dr Molineaux says shifting the ballot from paper to a screen would not help solve these problems. A lack of information is an important hurdle, even for those who see voting as socially desirable.

“The local government ballot is very complex and the lack of political party branding makes decision-making hard, even for those who follow politics.

“Having the ballot on a screen will not reduce decision-making hurdles, nor reduce cynicism among people who have switched off from politics.”

Dr Molineaux says the security risks of online voting should also not be under-estimated.

“IT security experts are unanimous that voting systems are vulnerable to hacking and corruption.”

Dr Molineaux is a researcher at The Policy Observatory, based at the Auckland University of Technology. She has recently updated her paper: Solving and Creating Problems: Online Voting in New Zealand.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 