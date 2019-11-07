Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government irresponsibly delivering a climate crisis

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 10:17 am
Press Release: Oil Free Wellington


On the same day that MPs were waxing lyrical about the Carbon Zero Bill the Government released it Minerals Strategy which continues to allow exploration for coal, oil and gas. This is happening despite the PM describing climate change as our “nuclear free moment.”


The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment strategy, “Responsibly Delivering Value,” was released on Wednesday the 6th after a short and very understated time for public “consultation.”


Oil Free Wellington Spokesperson James Barber says, “it’s great that the government has stopped handing out deep sea drilling permits. But, it’s terrible that they’re continuing to allow oil and gas drilling on shore. We are in a climate emergency and all exploration for fossil fuels needs to end.”


“The Government has been duped by the fossil fuel industry into thinking that gas is a “transition fuel.” The only thing continued drilling for gas will transition us to is a climate catastrophe.”


He continues, “the Government also talks about being ‘responsible’ which is farcical when their own report says that mines could still be operating in forty years time. This means that mining and drilling could still be happening in 2060, ten years after the country is supposed to have reached Carbon Zero.”


Currently the oil company OMV is still permitted to drill for oil in the Great South Basin, despite opposition from Dunedin locals, and around the rest of the country, to the plans.


