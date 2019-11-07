Leaders urge cross-party support for the Zero Carbon Bill

Over 215 New Zealand businesses, organizations and leaders urge cross-party support for the Zero Carbon Bill

Over 215 prominent businesses and organizations have urged all parties to support the Zero Carbon Bill through its final reading today, in the form of an open letter to Parliament. Notable signatories include The Warehouse Group, Les Mills International, Sanford, and Meridian Energy.



The letter will be presented to Parliament by Generation Zero and WWF-New Zealand ahead of the final reading of the Zero Carbon Bill, at parliament lawn today. The youth led climate campaigners are also urging the public to join them in celebrating the upcoming third reading of the Zero Carbon Bill with a “Cross-Party Party” on Parliament Lawn.



“If we get cross-party support at the final reading of the Zero Carbon Bill, we can finally put the partisan politics that has hindered meaningful climate action in Aotearoa for the last two and a half decades behind us, and take the first steps in addressing the emergency we face,” says Lisa McLaren, Zero Carbon Act National Convener at Generation Zero.



David Tong, climate change programme manager at WWF-New Zealand says “This open letter shows that all sectors of Aotearoa want cross-party consensus - from Southland to the Far North, from farmers to accountants, from mayors to dames and actresses, scientists and doctors to bicycle couriers - we all want this. Together, we can take the politics out of climate action and get on with cutting emissions.”



“Generation Zero, along with Oxfam New Zealand, WWF-New Zealand, Forest and Bird, and World Vision New Zealand have worked on the Zero Carbon policy framework for four years”, Ms. McLaren continued. “We are are almost there. By ensuring that our politicians secure the future for all New Zealanders, we can be certain that no one gets left behind.



“Climate change doesn't care which political party is in power. This is why we are stressing the need for cross-party support to secure long-lasting climate legislation.”.



The third reading of the Zero Carbon Bill will commence after the Cross-Party Party and presentation of the open letter. “New Zealanders are sending a clear signal to politicians: remember the power of your vote - you can decide to support a thriving zero carbon Aotearoa, or, your can choose to stand on the wrong side of history and maintain a status quo which harms our environment and our peoples”



Meridian CEO Neal Barclay, who signed the letter, said “‘Businesses and communities are already standing together and taking real, permanent steps toward a clean energy future. The opportunity to transform New Zealand and thrive with net zero emissions deserves unwavering support from our country’s leaders.”



Offcut founder and serial entrepreneur Adrien Taylor also signed, and said “Climate change is not only the greatest threat to life as we know it, it’s also the greatest threat to business as we know it, so it makes absolute sense for New Zealand businesses to get together and call for better legislation in dealing with the climate crisis.”



“When businesses start collectively asking the government for more regulation, you know there’s a crisis. The climate crisis is the most serious crisis humanity has ever faced and that’s why we're in full support of the Zero Carbon Bill.”



“Businesses here and around the world are desperate for better legislation around climate change. We want to do our bit in combating climate change, and we want to ensure we’re all on a level playing field as we do it.”

© Scoop Media

