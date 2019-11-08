Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Collusion between Oranga Tamariki & Family Court called out

Friday, 8 November 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Whanau Ora

Immediate Release

8 November 2019

Collusion between Oranga Tamariki & Family Court called out by Māori

Whānau Ora Commissioning Chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says a fish rots from the head and Oranga Tamariki leadership needs to take responsibility for its systemic failures - not throw its staff under the bus.

Raukawa-Tait was commenting following a scathing review by Oranga Tamariki that was sparked following a media expose into the department’s child uplift procedure, featuring a new born Māori baby.

She said the response by Children’s Minister Tracy Martin and OT CEO Grainne Moss to blame their own social workers’ frontline practices is indicative of the toxic culture that is deeply entrenched and imbued within the failing system.

“The hypocrisy is not lost on us. Here you have a state agency destructively making its own determination on what’s best for whānau riding rough shot without any consideration of the far reaching intergenerational devastating impacts,” Raukawa-Tait says.

“Yet ironically it is perpetuating a violent act which is what it seeks to protect the pēpi from.”

“This is caused by a rampant collusion between Oranga Tamariki and the Family Court. Ex-partie uplift orders are the weapon of choice - many sought on a without notice basis so whānau cannot make a principled case before Court – let alone be in a position to afford access to civil justice.”

“The effect is that Oranga Tamariki has had the unfettered power for years to snatch babies from whānau through seeking orders using a fast track digital process to uplift without a proper substantive hearing. There is no justice – there is only judgement – this is a national travesty.”

“It’s shameful and unjust.”

Professor Mark Henaghan, former Dean of the Otago University Law Faculty, now lecturing in Family Law at Auckland University agrees.

“How Oranga Tamariki hung out its social workers to dry blaming them was a national disgrace, lacking taking responsibility. All when it’s the system that is at fault,” Henaghan says.

A Māori-led Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki has interviewed over 1000 whānau – including Māori and non-Māori - and will be released in the New Year.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Whanau Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 