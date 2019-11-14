Police acknowledge findings of IPCA

Police acknowledge the two reports released today by the Independent Police Conduct Authority in relation to misconduct by a now former Police officer and the unlawful detention of a young person.

In relation to the unlawful detention of a young person Police carried out a thorough and robust investigation in relation to this matter and examined in close detail the evidence of all actions and behaviours of a number of officers.

With the careful application of the Solicitor General’s guidelines and independent legal advice, two officers were subsequently prosecuted and found not guilty by a jury.

A number of our staff were the subject of employment processes in relation to this matter.

While the details of these are confidential Police can confirm that Sergeant Vaughan Perry is working on full duties.

Hurimoana Dennis has retired from New Zealand Police.

“The fact two officers were put before the court shows how we hold ourselves to account and the expectations we have of our staff to act in line with our values and the high standards of behaviour expected by our communities,” said Acting Deputy Commissioner Andy Coster.

In relation to the misconduct report, as already stated Hurimoana Dennis has retired from New Zealand Police and did so before an employment investigation could be completed.

“New Zealand Police is a values based organisation and the public rightly expects high standards from Police staff.

The misconduct identified in the report goes against everything we stand for,” said Acting Deputy Commissioner Coster.

“We expect all staff to model our Police Values of professionalism, respect, integrity, commitment to Māori and the treaty, empathy and valuing diversity, through all parts of their personal and professional lives.”

There are learnings to be taken from the matters highlighted in the two reports in regard to our employment investigation processes to ensure greater transparency and co-ordination.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

