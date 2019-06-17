UN chief condemns terrorist attacks in Kenya and Somalia

16 June 2019



The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, condemned on Sunday the attack that took place on Saturday in Wajir County, Kenya, in which at least eight police officers were killed when their car struck an improvised explosive device (IED), and the car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, in which at least eight people were killed.

Dozens were injured in both terrorist acts, claimed by the armed group Al-Shabaab, which is particularly active in Eastern Africa.

In Kenya, attack followed the kidnapping of three Kenyan police reservists in Wajir County on Friday.

UN chief Guterres expressed solidarity and “his deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to the Governments and people of Kenya and Somalia” and he wished “a quick recovery to the injured”.

