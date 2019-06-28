First look at our coolest redevelopment

Scott Base preferred design





Antarctica New Zealand is delighted to share what a new Scott Base could look like.

As part of Budget 2019 the Government has committed $18.5 million for the next phase of the Scott Base Redevelopment project.

This funding, which will be used over the next two years, means the detailed design of the new base can be completed and the Scott Base Redevelopment team can start working with the construction industry on how best to deliver the preferred design.

Antarctica New Zealand CEO Sarah Williamson says the redevelopment project is vital for the future of New Zealand’s Antarctic science programme.

“Scott Base is our home on the ice and the strategic hub for scientists from New Zealand and across the globe to carry out some of the most important research in the world.

“It is critical to get this work underway now, as the climate and logistical challenges mean construction projects take longer to deliver in Antarctica,” she says.

The design would see the existing base, built in the early 80s and made up of 12 separate buildings, replaced by three large interconnected buildings and a separate helicopter hangar.

The base could accommodate up to 100 people at a time.

Of the three buildings one is designated for accommodation, dining and welfare, the second for science and management and the third for engineering and storage.







Scott Base Redevelopment Senior Project Manager Simon Shelton says the funding is welcome news as the current base reaches the end of its functional life.

“At the moment, we have to mitigate increasing points of failure at Scott Base; the buildings, materials and systems are deteriorating with age.

“We are looking forward to moving to the next stage of the development process and supporting the Antarctic science community with safe, fit-for-purpose infrastructure,” he says.

Jasmax and Hugh Broughton Architects came up with the architectural design.

Jasmax Principal Architect Stephen Middleton says their hope is to design a base that will capture the essence of what it means to be a New Zealander.

“The design team has been working with Iwi and the Antarctic Heritage Trust to incorporate stories, culture and values, and reflect our history of involvement in Antarctica through design.

“We are looking forward to continuing to develop the design of this incredible project,” he says.

A fly through video of the preferred design and additional images are available on our website www.scottbaseredevelopment.govt.nz



