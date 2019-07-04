World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Royal New Zealand Navy Band Plays for King of Tonga

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

4 July 2019

The Royal New Zealand Navy Band played and marched in Nuku’alofa today to mark the King of Tonga’s 60th birthday.

The 25 members of the band played traditional and culturally significant pieces in the main concert, including Hine e Hine and The Maori Battalion and will play more modern Kiwi-flavoured numbers throughout the rest of their time in Tonga.

The band will also play in a massed-bands public concert with bands from Fiji, Tonga and Australia tomorrow evening.

Director of Music Lieutenant Commander Michael Dowrick said the band was extremely proud to be representing the NZDF and New Zealand at the birthday celebrations.

“This is a great privilege for the band and signifies the bond of friendship that exists between Tonga and New Zealand,” Lieutenant Commander Dowrick said.

“It is always so special to play in the Pacific and display the musicianship that the Royal New Zealand Navy Band has to offer.”

The performances in Tonga are the first overseas for new band member, Ordinary Musician Natalie Williams.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the Band for King Tupou VI’s 60th birthday,” she said before today’s performance. “I’m keen to experience how we, through music making and comradeship, can create friendships across the Pacific.”


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Defence Force on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 