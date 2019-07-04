Emma Rigby to receive a British Citizens Award

New Zealand Citizen Emma Rigby to receive a British Citizens Award at The Palace Of Westminster in London

Emma Rigby will be the first ever New Zealander to receive the British Citizens Award, on the 4th of July at the Palace of Westminster in London. This award recognises exceptional endeavour and in respect to Emma this is in response to her doing extraordinary things in the local community.

Emma, 41 and mum of two is originally from Rotorua in New Zealand and moved to England in 2003 and subsequently set up home in Enfield, London. Enfield was hit by the London Riots of 2011 and off the back of this Emma sought to bring the local community back together.

The concept ‘Love Your Doorstep’ was created around her kitchen table and quickly established itself as the go to place to connect with local Enfieldians, find out what’s on or discuss local matters. The Love Your Doorstep platform has gone from strength to strength over the last 7 years winning the National FSB & World Pay Community Business of the Year Award in 2017, The Enfield Business Of The Year Award through the FSB in 2014, and The Enfield Innovation Competition in 2013. The Enfield Community has now topped 25, 000 members and the community has a website where local businesses can become part of the goods and services directory. More than just a business directory, Love Your Doorstep has created a safe environment for local people. Daily there are amazing acts of kindness on the group, sharing of information and friendships formed. In today’s busy world it’s a way to reconnect with your next door neighbours.







Emma is extremely committed to improving the local area and was the driving force behind setting up a Community Patrol Scheme that was a response to a wave of muggings and robberies on local secondary school children. This group, which consists of local volunteers, patrol the streets, morning, lunchtime and afternoon to keep members of the public safe by being “eyes and ears” for the Police. The scheme has been a huge success receiving national press coverage but that’s still not enough for Emma; she plans to push the scheme out to other areas of the borough with the hope to roll it out nationally.

It seems there is nothing Emma cannot accomplish and the British Citizen Award is testament to this.

