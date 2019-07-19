World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Infinito Formally Announces Ecosystem Utility Token, INFT

Friday, 19 July 2019, 9:05 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito today announces it will launch an official utility token, called INFT Token, for its product ecosystem later this year. The INFT Token will serve as the currency to fuel all transactions made within Infinito Ecosystem and grant users premium benefits and rewards.

Used by spending or staking, this utility token will enable access to high-value reward programs, voting rights to define development priorities of Infinito products, rewards for active usage of Ecosystem products and services, and discounts on various DApps.

INFT will let consumers use advanced financial services such as subscriptions and shared payments. For developers, the tokens serve to reward contribution to Infinito Ecosystem through creation of innovative applications using Infinito's diverse suite of development tools.

By introducing this unique token economy, Infinito aims to incentivize active Ecosystem contribution from both consumers and creators via usage and creation of innovative decentralized products, thus promoting mass adoption of blockchain technology.

Users will be eligible for special airdrop of INFT by taking part in the Infinito Point sale event scheduled for Q3.

More about INFT, including the project's Litepaper detailing its token economy model, at https://www.infinito.io.

About Infinito
Infinito aims to create a perfect blockchain experience for users, applications and developers through its product Ecosystem which includes Infinito Wallet, Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform, and InfinitoPAY.

It is backed by a team of 50+ professionals with intensive experiences in blockchain technology, including technical developers and researchers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers, and customer service officers. Infinito, founded in 2016, is proudly based and registered in Singapore.



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

Food Security: African Swine Fever Rapidly Spreading In Asia

African Swine Fever is rapidly spreading in East and Southeast Asia threatening food security and livelihoods of households relying on pig farming... More>>

ALSO:

"NZ Leadership Needed": Japan Resume Commercial Whaling

The Green Party is deeply concerned by Japan’s resumption of commercial whaling, Green Party Animal Welfare Spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Collective Punishment In Venezuela

Yemen, Venezuela, Iran, Gaza… beyond the particulars of their suffering, each of these countries currently share one thing in common: their ordinary citizens are being subjected to collective punishment, in order to bring about regime change. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 