Israeli Official Incitement: July 2019
This report, produced by the PLO Negotiations Affairs Department, highlights recent inciting statements made by senior Israeli officials, including members of Israeli political parties, newly elected members of the Israeli Parliament (Knesset), as well as leaders of extremist and illegal settler organizations. It includes examples of official Israeli incitement against Palestinian prisoners, martyrs and their families, Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian citizens of Israel, and human rights defenders, as well as against the Palestinian leadership.
Read the report HERE