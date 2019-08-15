Pacific Pawa Shift Builds Momentum to Climate Action Summit

Pacific Pawa Shift Builds Momentum to UN SG’s Climate Action Summit

Pacific Climate Warriors Crucial Allies in the Climate Crisis

Nadi, Fiji – 63 Pacific Climate Warriors (PCWs) from 17 teams across the Pacific gathered in Nadi, to develop strategies to further strengthen the work of climate activists less than a week after the Pacific Island States declared a climate crisis at the Pacific Islands Development Forum Leaders’ Summit.

The gathering of the PCWs aptly called the Pacific Pawa Shift 2019, aims to continuously position and popularise the definition of real climate leadership as committing to a just and fast transition to a world without fossil fuels, powered by 100% community-led renewable energy.

The Pacific Pawa Shift was designed to elevate the voices of communities through equipping participants with story-telling and mobilization skills, so as to put pressure on decision-makers to take real climate action. Pacific Pawa illustrates the journey that the PCWs are on in the lead up to the UN Secretary General’s Climate Action Summit, to be held in New York.

Faipule Elehi Kelehiano Kalolo, the Ulu o Tokelau, (Titular Head of Tokelau), also met with delegates at the Pacific Pawa Shift. In his address to the PCWs, he announced the launch of the Fakaofo Wind Turbine, which is situated on the southernmost island of Tokelau. Details of the Fakaofo Wind Turbine is the main feature of the presentation the Tokelauan Government has made at the 50th Pacific Islands Forum Meeting in Tuvalu on 14 August.

“What you are doing is so crucial to triggering a global movement for rapid climate action. I am extremely grateful for the work of the Pacific Climate Warriors and the community outreach you are carrying out,” shared Kalolo.

“I believe that the scientific evaluation of the climate crisis is real. I strongly encourage you to take action now to address the climate crisis which the Pacific has declared. You, the youth, are critical in delivering key messages to world leaders. Keep raising your concerns to your elected leaders so that we do our best to raise the issues at global platforms such as the UN SG’s Climate Action Summit in September and at COP25.”

“Pacific leadership is a model which global leaders should adopt if saving humanity is a priority,” shared Fenton Lutunatabua, 350 Pacific Managing Director.

“Those that are least responsible for the climate crisis are championing efforts to stop the fossil fuel industry and already exploring innovative alternatives to enable a quicker transition to renewable energy. The Pacific Island states have recognized that there is a sense of urgency that needs to be matched with urgent climate action. To see Pacific Island heads of states, such as the Ulu o Tokelau, make time to have discussions with the generation who are fighting for survival, is a lesson many leaders could learn from.”

