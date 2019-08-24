Hong Kong in Fashion sets the scene

Citywide events put fashion in focus for the public

The "Creations Dyeing Experience" took place at PMQ on 17 August.

The CENTRESTAGE Fashion Bombshell Cake and Tea Set will be available at COCO cafe and patisserie at The Mira Hong Kong from 25 August to 24 September.

Photo from some of the Hong Kong in Fashion events that took place in 2018

HONG KONG, Aug 23, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the fourth edition of CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event, will run from 4 to 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. To build a fashion buzz in the wider community, the HKTDC is collaborating with more than 90 partners to host Hong Kong in Fashion - a series of creative events taking place across the city from 17 August to 30 September at locations ranging from shopping malls and restaurants to hotels and fashion venues.

Hong Kong in Fashion gives people throughout the city the chance to experience the power of fashion and the creative spark that underpins it, bringing life and colour to Hong Kong and further enhancing the city's status as Asia's fashion capital. This year's Hong Kong in Fashion features a variety of themed events, including fashion exhibitions, live fashion parades and tea sets, at which people can immerse themselves in the local fashion culture in different ways.

- Inspiring creativity through performance

At Lee Theatre in Causeway Bay, on 24-25 August, members of the public are invited to participate in a fashion-themed floral workshop held by Rose of Sharon, where guests can try their hand at bringing creativity and colour to life. Lee Theatre also plays host to a Live Fashion Busking event at which buskers will dress in fashion collections by CENTRESTAGE designers and perform for passersby, helping to promote the series of events being staged in conjunction with the fashion fair.

In line with fashion's often deep connection with music, dance and other expressive artforms, on 25 August Mira Place, The Mira Hong Kong Hotel and Mira Steps in Tsim Sha Tsui will present fashion-themed flash-dance performances. On 27 August, local singer Lung Siu-kwan will join fashionistas at a sharing session at KOOL Creative Studio in D2 Place, Lai Chi Kok, at which she will give a much-anticipated live musical performance.

On 30 August, a group of stunning professional models will ignite Fashion Walk on Paterson Street in Causeway Bay showing off the collections of the two star designers at this year's CENTRESTAGE: Hong Kong's Anais Mak and Joseph Altuzarra from New York. Both designers will showcase collections from their respective namesake labels - ANAIS JOURDEN and ALTUZARRA - at CENTRESTAGE ELITES, the opening gala show of the event.

On Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai, a group of young, up-and-coming fashion talents from Pooi To School will present their own evening gown designs on 31 August, accompanied by a live orchestra performance by the school's students. At the same venue on 1 September, a group of stylish models will present wedding gown collections from around the world.

- A feast for the eyes and the palate

To coincide with the various happenings during Hong Kong in Fashion, COCO cafe and patisserie at The Mira Hong Kong will unveil a specially designed limited-edition CENTRESTAGE Fashion Bombshell Cake that will also be sold online. A fashion-themed tea set will also be available at COCO from 25 August to 24 September.

In addition, a special photo exhibition showcasing the brands and designs featured at this year's CENTRESTAGE will be held at Lee Theatre until 29 August and at Fashion Walk on Kingston Road until 1 September, giving the public a preview of the event. The fashion shoot took place at some of Hong Kong's most iconic neighbourhoods, highlighting the synergy between the city's new fashion trends and its traditional culture.

Reflecting the era of digital creativity that we now live in, people are invited to take photos at any of the fashion hotspots they visit during Hong Kong in Fashion. They can then share these photos on social media platforms, using the hashtags #CENTRESTAGEHK and #HKINFASHION, for the chance to get a stylish hipster backpack or cosmetic bag. The HKTDC is also collaborating with various boutiques, restaurants and cosmetic brands to provide discounts and special offers. Find more details at https://bit.ly/33Q0FKB.

We look forward to seeing you at Hong Kong in Fashion where you are invited to immerse yourself in the creative world of CENTRESTAGE. Media friends are cordially invited to visit any of the events taking place as part of Hong Kong in Fashion - find more details by visiting https://centrestage.com.hk/hkinfashion.

CENTRESTAGE details:

Date: 4-7 September 2019 (Wednesday to Saturday)

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Date: 4-6 Sept (Wed-Fri)

Opening Hours: 9:30am-6pm

Admission: Trade visitors aged 18 or above (free admission)

Date: 7 Sept (Sat)

Opening Hours: 9:30am-5pm

Admission: Trade and public visitors aged 12 or above (free admission)

Websites:

CENTRESTAGE: https://centrestage.com.hk

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC):www.fashionally.com

