World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Greenpeace captures images of fires in the Amazon

Monday, 26 August 2019, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace


Monday, 26 August: Greenpeace Brazil has captured images of the fires that have been ravaging the Amazon forest for the past three weeks in a flyover in the states of Rondônia and Pará.

In one of the largest outbreaks in the Amazon in recent years, fires continue to threaten biodiversity, Indigenous communities and climate worldwide. From January to August 2019 alone, the number of fires in the region was 145% higher than in the same period of 2018.

"It’s urgent and necessary to put an end to this vicious cycle while we still have time. During a flyover last Friday (23 August) we could see the consequences of Bolsonaro’s government anti-environmental agenda: extensive deforested areas, surrounded by smoke, showing the advance of industrial agriculture into the forest. Unlike what the Bolsonaro’s government claims, the wave of fire sweeping the Amazon is linked to an increase in deforestation in the region," said Danicley Aguiar, Amazon Campaigner at Greenpeace Brazil.

In the Amazon, fire and deforestation go hand in hand. This year, 75% of the hot spots occurred in areas that used to be forest in 2017. [1] Forest destruction is directly connected to the climate crisis. More deforestation and fires in the Amazon mean more greenhouse gas emissions and more global heating, making extreme weather events stronger and more dangerous, putting the forest, biodiversity, access to food and human health under further threat.

"The fires that are devastating the Amazon are also destroying Brazil’s image internationally. Even the agribusiness sectors are already admitting that the government’s anti-environmental policies can bring economic damage. In the meantime, Bolsonaro is not announcing any concrete measures to fight deforestation. He seems more concerned with saving himself than saving the forest," said Márcio Astrini, Public Policy Coordinator at Greenpeace Brazil.

"The forest has its limit, and we are dangerously getting close to it. Moreover, deforestation only damages Brazil’s economy, the planet’s climate and endangers wildlife and the lives of thousands of people. Taking action to end deforestation must be everyone’s goal and an obligation of those who lead the country," said Astrini.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

Asylum: More Manus Refugees Fly To US But Hundreds Still In Limbo

“The US deal was never going to provide enough places for the refugees Australia has held on Manus and Nauru. There are over 1800 refugees needing resettlement,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 