Taiwan injects SBD$4 million into Solomon's census

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:01 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands Government

Taiwan injects SBD$4 million support to Census project

The Republic of China (Taiwan) has committed SBD$4.08 million funding support for the 2019 National Census Project.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwan Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency (H.E.) Oliver Liao signed the documents for the Census funding support at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today ( Tuesday 27th August).

The signing was also part of the official ceremony in strengthening the bilateral relationship and friendship between ROC (Taiwan) and the Solomon Islands through ROC’s development assistance to the Solomon Islands.

Speaking during the signing ceremony H.E. Liao said that Census is a very important and meaningful survey/research project for Solomon Islands.

He said the money is a friendly support from the Government of Taiwan and its people to the Government of Solomon Islands and its people to make sure the Government through its Census office effectively implement the project.

H.E. Liao affirmed that Taiwan and Solomon Islands friendship grow from strength to strength and Taiwan is remain committed to support the Solomon Islands Government in its national undertakings.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare while acknowledging the Government of Taiwan and its people for the Census funding support, confidently admitted that Taiwan is still a friend.

PM Sogavare said Solomon Islands is a country with fast population growth rate therefore having necessary data/information from the Census is paramount to help government in its decision-making and policy formulation.

He assured Taiwan that the money will be utilized for its intended purpose.

Census Commissioner, Douglas Kimi on behalf of the Census office while acknowledging the good news said that Taiwan is the first donor partner to support the 2019 National Population and Housing Census Project.

He said the funding support comes in time as the Census office is organizing to implement the Census project from 4th November to 8th December 2019.

Mr. Kimi said that Census office is indebted to receive the support from the Government of Taiwan and its people and he guaranteed the money will be utilized for its intended purpose to ensure the project a success.

He said this is a national project and whatever data or information collected will help the government in its decision-making and future planning.

At the same time, Mr. Kimi appeals to other donor partners to support the 2019 National Census Project.

Census enumeration (count) will be conducted from the 4th November to 8th December under the slogan, ‘Kaont blo mi, fiusa blo mi’ or in English translation ‘My count, my future’.


