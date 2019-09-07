Colombia: threats against teachers

The ITUC has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Colombia, with the emergence of new threats against the lives of teachers and their representatives from trade union FECODE. The paramilitary group “Black Eagles” issued death threats against several leaders of the union on 3 September.

Global Union Federation Education International has issued an alert about the threats, calling on Colombian President Ivan Duque to ensure that those threatened are fully protected, and that the government should fulfil the commitments made under the 2016 peace plan.

“Several hundred social activists have been murdered in Colombia this year, and this latest shocking development underlines the precarious state of the peace process today. President Duque’s administration is failing in its obligation to ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement, and as a result, the country risks plunging back into the dark days of armed conflict. We call on the government to change course and ensure that the way forward for peace and shared prosperity set out in the 2016 agreement is realised,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

