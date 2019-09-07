World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Colombia: threats against teachers

Saturday, 7 September 2019, 10:34 am
Press Release: International Trade Union Confederation

The ITUC has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating situation in Colombia, with the emergence of new threats against the lives of teachers and their representatives from trade union FECODE. The paramilitary group “Black Eagles” issued death threats against several leaders of the union on 3 September.

Global Union Federation Education International has issued an alert about the threats, calling on Colombian President Ivan Duque to ensure that those threatened are fully protected, and that the government should fulfil the commitments made under the 2016 peace plan.

“Several hundred social activists have been murdered in Colombia this year, and this latest shocking development underlines the precarious state of the peace process today. President Duque’s administration is failing in its obligation to ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement, and as a result, the country risks plunging back into the dark days of armed conflict. We call on the government to change course and ensure that the way forward for peace and shared prosperity set out in the 2016 agreement is realised,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

More details:

Education International - Colombia: EI vehemently condemns the paramilitary threats made against educators’ union FECODE

Read this article online

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) represents 207 million members of 331 affiliates in 163 countries and territories.

Follow us online, on Twitter and on Facebook


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from International Trade Union Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 