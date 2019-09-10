207m workers urge governments to accelerate SDG action

The International Organisation of Employers (IOE) and the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) jointly call on Governments to intensify their efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Progress is far too slow on meeting SDG targets according to current UN data. To advance global action, ITUC and the IOE appeal to governments to increase efforts on all SDGs, but also in particular on SDG 8. SDG 8 promotes sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Both IOE and ITUC want governments to shape labour markets that promote job creation and decent work together with responding to technology-driven future of work challenges.

IOE represents more than 50 million companies through its member network in 147 countries. ITUC is the world’s largest trade union confederation representing 207 million workers. This joint call by the two organisations aims to raise alarm at the slow pace of government and multilateral action on meeting SDG targets especially linked to the world of work.

Little progress has been made on meeting SDG 8 targets, from increasing employment opportunities, especially for young workers; reducing informal employment, labour market inequality and gender discrimination; improving resource efficiency in consumption; promoting safe and secure working environments; and improving access to financial services.

Both organisations are willing and ready to engage further to ensure better support for the achievement of the SDGs with more ambition, based on their proven experience to improve jointly employment conditions and business environment. For this purpose, they need to engage more regularly in relevant global initiatives and have each requested UN Observer Status. IOE and ITUC will provide invaluable insight, largely absent until now, on how UN decisions can better impact the workplace.

The International Labour Organization has already welcomed the possibility this application.

