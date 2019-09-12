World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Justice for Maxciel! Stop the killings of IPHRDs!

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 7:36 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL


Justice for Maxciel! Stop the killings of IPHRDs!

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and LIberation (IPMSDL) strongly condemns the murder of Indigenous Peoples Human Rights Defender (IPHRD) Maxciel Pereira dos Santos last September 9 in the city of Tabatinga, in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, near the border with Peru and Colombia.

Maxciel, who worked for at least 17 years in the protection of indigenous rights under the government’s National Indian Foundation or FUNAI, received two gunshots in his head while driving a motorcycle with his wife and daughter on a busy street.

The murder of Maxciel is said to be a retaliation of the illegal hunters, loggers and miners who were arrested with illegal 300 tracajás turltes and 40,000 eggs. Last July, suspected hunters shot their office headquarters at Ituí-Itacoaí base.

Maxciel has worked in Tierra Javari Valley Indigenous Area, 8.5 million hectares of protected area with about 5,000 Indians of seven different ethnicities, as well as 11 isolated groups. According to reports, the area has been a permanent target of the criminal organizations operating on illegal hunting, fishing, wood and mining.

IPMSDL holds the Jair Bolsonaro government, the big businesses, and imperialist plunderers who collaborate to continuously endangers and murder IPHRDs fighting against the exploitation of ancestral lands and the destruction of the Amazon. Under Bolsonaro, government funding for the environment and IP protection shrunk by 25% while more protected IP territories are opened to big multinational and transnational companies. Indigenous communities have been the target of discriminating remarks by Bolsonaro, and the victim of violence by ranchers, loggers, miners paramilitary and private militias.

The killings of Maxciel comes while the vast Amazon Rainforest remains ablaze and massive outrage by the international community for the irreparable damage to the environment and IP communities are happening. It’s unforgivable to stay idle as the alarming situation perpetuates across Latin America and the whole world.

We demand immediate and swift justice for Maxciel and all victims of attacks on IPHRDs!

We hold the Brazilian government accountable, with its policies and actions that enable and encourage greater danger to the Amazon and indigenous communities!

We call on our networks, members and the international community to stand up to the challenge to demand for justice and accountability!

Stop the attacks on IPHRDs!

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from IPMSDL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 