Victory Offices Launches its First Flexible Workspace in Hong Kong

Extends Footprint to Hong Kong and Greater China Region

HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Victory Offices Limited ("Victory Offices") (ASX: VOL) is a flexible workspace provider listed on the Australian Stock Exchange that offers premium serviced offices, co-working and lounge spaces, virtual offices and meeting spaces. The Group has announced that it has launched its first flexible workspace outside of Australia, at a premium location on Level 76 of The Center in Central, Hong Kong.



Victory Offices executives officiate the opening ceremony of its Hong Kong operation.(second from the left to second from the right): Mr Kenny Lam, Regional Manager - South East Asia; Mr Dan Baxter, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mrs Manisha Angirish, Chief Operating Officer; Ms Misha Baxter, General Manager - Global

Victory Offices sees enormous growth opportunities in Hong Kong and Greater China in view of the growing demand for premium-grade, flexible and luxurious presented workspace in high-density business and professional areas, the Group has decided to extend its footprint to these regions by opening its first flexible workspace in Hong Kong. The 23,628 sq.ft. premises in Hong Kong includes a large reception area, bar atrium, offices with full panoramic harbour views along with coworking desks, phone booths, zen room and multitude of breakout spaces.

Founded in 2013, the Group has long-term leases predominantly across high-quality buildings in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. With over 10,000 customers from various industries such as finance, legal, recruitment, technology and consulting, Victory Offices had an occupancy rate of 89% as of 30 June 2019. Working spaces created by Victory Offices are designed to provide an exclusive environment for members and guests to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The Group prides itself on its award winning six-star services and standards, as well as its focus on increasing customer value and providing every opportunity for tenants and their business to succeed.

Mr. Dan Baxter, CEO of Victory Offices, said "Victory Offices locations are at the highest quality and exclusive environments highly appealing to customers, coupled with our six star services, and tailored business solutions to suit their exact requirements. Thus we are confident that we can attract new business for future growth in Hong Kong and Greater China. In future, we hope to extend our footprint to other premium locations in Asia."

About Victory Offices

Founded in 2013, Victory Offices Limited is an award-winning flexible workspace provider listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. It offers premium serviced offices, co-working and lounge spaces, virtual offices and meeting spaces, and has office locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. In 2019, the Group launched its first serviced office outside of Australia, in Hong Kong. For details, please visit: https://victoryoffices.com.hk/



