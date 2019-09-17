World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Victory Offices Launches its First Flexible Workspace

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 9:47 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

16 September 2019, 16:28 HKT/SGT


Victory Offices Launches its First Flexible Workspace in Hong Kong

Extends Footprint to Hong Kong and Greater China Region

HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Victory Offices Limited ("Victory Offices") (ASX: VOL) is a flexible workspace provider listed on the Australian Stock Exchange that offers premium serviced offices, co-working and lounge spaces, virtual offices and meeting spaces. The Group has announced that it has launched its first flexible workspace outside of Australia, at a premium location on Level 76 of The Center in Central, Hong Kong.


Victory Offices executives officiate the opening ceremony of its Hong Kong operation.(second from the left to second from the right): Mr Kenny Lam, Regional Manager - South East Asia; Mr Dan Baxter, Founder, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer; Mrs Manisha Angirish, Chief Operating Officer; Ms Misha Baxter, General Manager - Global

Victory Offices sees enormous growth opportunities in Hong Kong and Greater China in view of the growing demand for premium-grade, flexible and luxurious presented workspace in high-density business and professional areas, the Group has decided to extend its footprint to these regions by opening its first flexible workspace in Hong Kong. The 23,628 sq.ft. premises in Hong Kong includes a large reception area, bar atrium, offices with full panoramic harbour views along with coworking desks, phone booths, zen room and multitude of breakout spaces.

Founded in 2013, the Group has long-term leases predominantly across high-quality buildings in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. With over 10,000 customers from various industries such as finance, legal, recruitment, technology and consulting, Victory Offices had an occupancy rate of 89% as of 30 June 2019. Working spaces created by Victory Offices are designed to provide an exclusive environment for members and guests to maintain a healthy work-life balance. The Group prides itself on its award winning six-star services and standards, as well as its focus on increasing customer value and providing every opportunity for tenants and their business to succeed.

Mr. Dan Baxter, CEO of Victory Offices, said "Victory Offices locations are at the highest quality and exclusive environments highly appealing to customers, coupled with our six star services, and tailored business solutions to suit their exact requirements. Thus we are confident that we can attract new business for future growth in Hong Kong and Greater China. In future, we hope to extend our footprint to other premium locations in Asia."

About Victory Offices
Founded in 2013, Victory Offices Limited is an award-winning flexible workspace provider listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. It offers premium serviced offices, co-working and lounge spaces, virtual offices and meeting spaces, and has office locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. In 2019, the Group launched its first serviced office outside of Australia, in Hong Kong. For details, please visit: https://victoryoffices.com.hk/


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

For NZ, It Was May 6: Earth Overshoot Day 2019 Is The Earliest Ever

Humanity is currently using nature 1.75 times faster than our planet’s ecosystems can regenerate. This is akin to using 1.75 Earths... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 