UN disability rights experts issue findings on Albania, Australia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Greece, India, Iraq, Kuwait, and Myanmar

GENEVA (24 September 2019) – The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has published its findings on the following countries which it examined during its latest session from 26 August to 20 September: Albania, Australia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Greece, India, Iraq, Kuwait, and Myanmar.

The findings cover how the respective State is doing with regard to the rights of persons with disabilities, detailing positive developments, main areas of concern, and recommendations for action. The findings, officially known as concluding observations, can be found here.

The Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is composed of 18 international independent experts, who monitor implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Committee will next meet from 9 to 27 March 2020 in Geneva to review Bangladesh, Estonia, Djibouti, Hungary, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and Venezuela. More information may be found on-line on the session Web page.

