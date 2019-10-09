World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mr. Philip Heah to deliver Guest-of-Honor Address

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Asia Corporate News Network - ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, Oct 8, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 7th edition of Cloud Expo Asia, Singapore will take place on 9th-10th October 2019 at Marina Bay Sands, and is expected to receive over 18,000 senior decision makers across the APAC region in attendance.

Co-located with leading enterprise technology events, Cloud & Cyber Security Expo, Big Data World, Smart IoT Singapore, Data Centre World, eCommerce Expo Asia and Technology for Marketing Asia, the event stack has grown at an unprecedented rate to cover two entire levels of the Expo and Convention Centre.

In this unique congregation of technology expertise, attendees will get to source from over 400 global exhibitors, and learn from over 600 top-notch industry leaders boasting expertise in varying fields including cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data, data centres, ecommerce and marketing.

Leading Tech corporations exhibiting at the event include Huawei, Equinix, Oracle Corporation, TIBCO, SAP, Telstra, Seagate, Schneider Electric, McAfee, Nokia, NTT, Tencent Cloud and more. Together with the other industry players, exhibitors will be showcasing new and improved solutions and products' ranging from edge computing to smart technologies across the two days.

The event will officially commence after the GOH address on 9th October, 9.45 a.m. at the Techerati Keynote Theatre, which will be delivered by esteemed Guest-of-Honor, Mr. Philip Heah, Assistant Chief Executive, Technology and Infrastructure Group of the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).

