Germany Synagogue Shooting

We extend our condolences to our Jewish community, Germany and to its people on this difficult day

Attacked on the Synogude in Germany nearly six of them suffered severe injuries and 30 people were injured

"I am feeling despondent, as the world has not learnt from the Christchurch incident, there is a lot needed to be done by our religious communities. Awareness of religious education is the highest demand of this time." Said, Mr Nawaz

There was a lot of similarity during this attack; Shooter has the manifesto, live video, the vehicle used similarly, use of the gun, online access of the videos and attack on the religious place.

May Lord help us in this challenging time. Amen

Tahir Nawaz

President, International Muslim Association of New Zealand

