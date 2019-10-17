Celebrating the 8th Anniversary of West Papua Independence



The State of the Federal Republic of West Papua was formed in accordance with the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States, December 26,1933, UN Charter, January 1, 1942,Rules and Procedure of the UN General Assembly and first paragraph of the Preamble to the Indonesian Constitution of 1945

The State of the Federal Republic of West Papua was formed at the Third Papuan People’s Congress which was held on October 17 to 19, 2011 and formed the Provisional Government since 2012 until 2018 and made public announcement of the provisional government dated July 31, 2018 in Jayapura, Capital of West Papua. We have 10 Provinces, 89 Regencies and 10 Municipalites and administering the Provisional Government now.

We had submitted our Application for Membership to the Pacific Islands Forum since 2015 and first time the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders were collective put us on the Pacific Islands Forum agenda at the summit of the 46th Pacific Islands Forum in Port Moresby PNG dated 8-10 September 2015 until present date

We just have two times met in Manokwari and Jayapura. The meeting in Manokwari on 12 October and Jayapura Capital of West Papua on 13 October 2019 to prepare for the celebrating 8th Anniversary of the State of the Federal Republic of West Papua Independence Day 19 October 2019 throughout the entire land of West Papua in pray and make awareness of Papuan peoples to recognize and support their own state

Celebrating the 8th Anniversary of West Papua independence had confirmed to member countries of the United Nations in New York in last September 2019. We seeking and pursue international political recognition from member countries of the United Nations and grant us membership to the United Nations.

The State of the Federal Republic of West Papua will give guarantee to Indonesian people and Foreigners who wish to become citizens of West Papua and ensure their safety and freedom from the point of independence onwards.

The State of the Federal Republic of West Papua is a peace-loving State which accept the obligations contained in the present UN Charter and able and willing to carry out these obligations.

That further recognition and the transfer of the Power from the State of Indonesia to the State of West Papua shall be carried out in an orderly transition in PEACE under the auspices of the United Nations Peace Keeping Force.

Jayapura Capital of West Papua, 16 October 2019

By

Yoab Syatfrle



