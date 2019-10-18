World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med welcomes Moroccan King’s pardon of journalist

Friday, 18 October 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

Geneva- The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor welcomed the decision of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to pardon Hajar Raissouni, her fiancé and three others who were arrested on August 31st over having abortion in a private clinic in Rabat.

The Moroccan King’s decision to release Raissouni and the others is a first step to support freedom of opinion and expression, Euro-Med said in a press release.

The Chairman of the Euro-Med, Dr. Rami Abdu, discussed the issue of Raissouni with the Head of the Moroccan Government, Saad Eddine El-Othmani at the beginning of this month, and briefed him on the Euro-Med’s view of the case and its legal implications.

El-Othmani informed Dr. Abdu during the meeting that the issue is in the hands of the Moroccan judiciary and the Attorney General, asserting that he will follow up the case.

The Minister of Justice, Mohamed Benabdelkader, announced previously in a press conference that King Mohammed VI has pardoned Raissouni whose case was still a matter of a judicial follow-up.

Euro-Med previously has expressed concern over the decision of a Moroccan court to arrest the journalist Raissouni, and called on the Moroccan authorities to immediately release Rassiouni and drop all charges against her.

Euro-Med concluded that it appreciates the Moroccan King’s decision, considering it a step in the right direction for the implementation of the constitutionally and internationally guaranteed rights. The organization expressed it hope that this decision will be followed by similar decisions to preserve freedoms and give more space for citizens and activists to express their opinions without endangering any of their rights.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 