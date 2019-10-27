World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med addresses UN to stop digital rights violations

Sunday, 27 October 2019, 9:51 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor


Geneva - The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor sent a letter to the United Nations to express deep concern at recent measures advanced by the Palestinian Authority that restrict freedom of expression and represent a worrying precedent in violating the freedom of press and digital rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“As you know, the PA banned 59 online news websites last week, based on article 39 of the controversial cybercrime law, instated by the PA in 2018,” the Euro-Med’s letter says, which was sent to Mr. David Kaye, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

“[article 39 of the cybercrime law] allows the attorney general to flag any online outlets that endanger national security, general order and norms. The 59 websites in question were found to be critical of the PA president Mahmoud Abbas,” the letter states.

Earlier, in 2017, the PA also banned around 30 websites that criticized its policies and tightened its grip on many local journalists, some of whom are still undergoing trial until today.

Unfortunately, the cybercrime law’s ambiguous and elusive language enables the PA to take arbitrary measures against critical voices, press serious charges against them and sentence them harshly and disproportionately.

The Euro-Med emphasized that the PA must unblock access to all banned sites immediately, end the trails of journalists charged with criticizing it and repeal the cybercrime law, or review it to ensure its compatibility with relevant international laws and human rights.

The Euro-Med said in its letter that the PA must renew its legitimacy through holding general presidential and parliamentary elections to ensure the supremacy of the law and accountability where the judiciary, legislative and executive authorities are separate, impartial and accountable to the Palestinian people.

The Euro-Med concluded its letter by calling Mr. Kaye to directly raise the controversies emanating from the cybercrime law to the PA, and demand immediate clear action from the PA to show genuine compliance with and ratification of relevant international conventions signed by PA, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Climate Strike: At UN, Youth Activists Press For Bold Action

This first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit follows Friday’s global ‘climate strike’, which saw millions of young people from across the globe walk out of school and jam streets in major cities, from New York to New Delhi and Santiago to San Francisco. More>>

ALSO:

Pacific: Tongan PM 'Akilisi Pohiva Dies, Aged 78

A constant thorn in the side of the monarchy and nobility, Mr Pohiva's lifelong battle for representation had seen him fired from the public service and charged with sedition... More>>

ALSO:

Untied Kingdom: UK PM Moves To Suspend Parliament In Weeks Before Brexit

The Prime Minister has briefed Cabinet colleagues that the government will bring forward an ambitious new legislative programme for MPs’ approval, and that the current parliamentary session will be brought to an end. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Hong Kong Protest Movement

The pro-democracy protests enjoy huge support among Hong Kong’s youth, partly because the democratic systems currently at risk have only a limited time span. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 