Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference opens 19 Nov

HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The ninth Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC), an annual signature event for the industries jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), will be held on 19-20 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Themed "Connect and Innovate: Navigating Challenging Times", this year's ALMC will focus on three key areas - Asian connectivity, e-commerce customer experience, and logistics technology. More than 60 luminaries from the logistics and maritime sectors will share their insights at the conference, which is expected to attract around 2,000 industry players from 25 countries and regions.



"In addition to exploring the challenges faced by Asian supply chains under an uncertain geopolitical situation, the event will focus on a range of hot industry topics such as the retention of customers in the e-commerce arena, smart shipping, digital transformation in the air freight industry and logistics technology developments, giving participants a better understanding of the current industry situation and helping them capture new opportunities," said HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Dr Patrick Lau.

With the launch of the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and with various Asian countries and territories actively promoting different trade agreements and regional development strategies, further integration between different trades and supply chains can be expected - resulting in a significant impact on both the logistics and shipping industries in the region.

Industry experts examine a new era for logistics

More than 60 highly respected industry experts will speak at the ALMC, with key activities including two plenary sessions. The topic of the first plenary on day one of the conference (19 November) is "Where opportunity knocks - Asia supply chain wedged between challenging geopolitics". As manufacturing investment in countries in ASEAN bloc accelerates amid ongoing trade disputes and uncertainties around the globe, the logistics industry needs to adjust its strategy. A panel of leading logistics service providers and facilities operation representatives will share their views on how Asia can catch up and play a larger global role. The panellists include Coleman Nee, Senior Economist, Economic Research and Statistics Division, World Trade Organization; Liu Dexian, CEO, HOPU Investments; and Katsuhiko Umetsu, Senior Executive Officer, Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd.

Continued enhancement of supply chain efficiency is crucial to meeting higher customer expectations in a competitive market, especially in the e-commerce business. In the second plenary session on day two of the conference (20 November), "Keeping the customer 'King' in the e-commerce arena", experts from e-commerce service providers, online sales platforms and innovative start-ups will share their strategies for driving improvements in supply chain management and strengthening customer relationships, in addition to offering forecasts for upcoming industry trends. Speakers include George Wojciechowski, Co-founder, ShipBob; Michelle Leung, Senior Vice President, Fung Omni Services; and Hao Weichen, Partner and Vice President, Kilimall International Ltd.

New sessions address logistics technology and services issues

Revolutionary technological advances are evolving at a breakneck pace, reshaping the entire future landscape of the logistics and supply chain management industries. A new session, InnoTalks, has been added to the conference this year, inviting experts to discuss the application of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics automation, big data and smart supply chains to the logistics industry. Sharing their knowledge on the subject will be Huan Liu, Board Member, Mujin, Inc and President, Mujin China; Herbert Chia, Venture Partner, Sequoia Capital China Fund; and Jean Marie Guerin, CCO, ANJI-CEVA Logistics Co, Ltd.

Many users of logistics services, such as those engaged in the food and beverage and textile industries, will inevitably encounter difficulties when conducting overseas trade. The new MarketTalks session at ALMC will invite overseas industry representatives to share updated market information, while another new session, Market Clinic, will invite four local logistics associations' representatives, as well as industry elites from North America, Southeast Asia and Japan, to provide complimentary one-on-one logistics consultation services for participants.

Exploring the latest logistics industry issues

Alongside the plenary sessions, other forums will cover a range of topical issues relating to the maritime and air freight industries as well as supply chain management and logistics. Topics to be covered include cold-chain logistics, smart logistics and the digital transformation of air freight. Exhibitions and networking receptions will be staged alongside the conference to provide participants with a more complete picture of the latest market intelligence and business opportunities.

Among the forums, the Maritime Forum will focus on three areas: geopolitics, smart shipping, and the transformation of the structure of the shipping industry. Various ship owners, maritime analysts and technology experts have been invited to explore the future development of the shipping industry from multiple perspectives.

In addition, Canadian National Railway (CN) will hold a regional forum for the fourth time, discussing the Asian region's seamless collaboration with North American ports and railways under the theme "North American outlook: what changing trade policies, regulations and sourcing shifts mean for supply chains". The Port & Logistics Office of the People's Government of Sichuan Province will hold another regional forum to discuss how to develop the Air Silk Road, and land-air transport to draw the world closer and promote global trade. Guangxi Beibu Gulf, meanwhile, will introduce the operation of its smart port.

This year's exhibition will feature around 100 exhibitors showcasing products, services and solutions related to key areas such as supply chain management and logistics, maritime and port, e-commerce support and technology applications. To drive more business cooperation, one-on-one business-matching sessions will be arranged during the event to help exhibitors and participants foster business collaborations.

The forums will gather a range of noted speakers, including (alphabetical):

- Herbert Chia, Venture Partner, Sequoia Capital China Fund

- Frank Coles, CEO, Wallem Group

- William Fairclough, Managing Director, Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings Limited

- Andrea Gruber, Head, Special Cargo, International Air Transport Association

- Jean-Marie Guerin, CCO, ANJI-CEVA Logistics Co, Ltd

- Hao Weichen, Partner and Vice President of Supply Chain, Kilimall

- Bjorn Hojgaard, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo-Eastern Univan Group

- Wilson Kwong, Chief Executive, Hactl

- Michelle Leung, Senior Vice President, Fung Omni Services

- Liu Dexian, CEO, HOPU Investments

- Huan Liu, Board Member, Mujin, Inc; President, Mujin China

- Coleman Nee, Senior Economist, Economic Research and Statistics, World Trade Organization

- Peng Zhe, Head of Blockchain Technology, SF Technology

- Andy Tung, Co-CEO, Orient Overseas Container Line Limited

- Katsuhiko Umetsu, Senior Executive Officer, Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd

- George Wojciechowski, Co-founder, ShipBob

Flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week

ALMC is a flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week, organised by Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board, and supported by Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board. The HKTDC invited 17 global leaders in the logistics and shipping industries and representatives from internationally renowned companies to serve as honorary advisors to provide advice on the agenda and content of the ALMC.



