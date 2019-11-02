COP25 Will Take Place in Madrid from 2 to 13 December 2019
Saturday, 2 November 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: UNFCCC
COP25 Will Take Place in Madrid from 2 to 13 December
2019
Statement by UN Climate Change Executive Secretary
Patricia Espinosa
We are pleased to announce the COP
Bureau has agreed that COP25 will take place from 2-13
December in IFEMA - Feria de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.
