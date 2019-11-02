World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COP25 Will Take Place in Madrid from 2 to 13 December 2019

Saturday, 2 November 2019, 11:50 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

COP25 Will Take Place in Madrid from 2 to 13 December 2019

Statement by UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa

We are pleased to announce the COP Bureau has agreed that COP25 will take place from 2-13 December in IFEMA - Feria de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

