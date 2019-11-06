Swingvy and Deliveroo for Business launch LIFT

SINGAPORE, Nov 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Swingvy, one of Asia's fastest-growing HR tech platforms, today announced that it will host its first-ever LIFT on Thursday 21 November at Noontalk Studios in Singapore. Powered by Deliveroo for Business, a global leading food delivery services company, the half-day conference will bring together business leaders, established entrepreneurs, and industry experts to discuss issues relating to productivity while highlighting current problems in the workplace - all in less than five hours!

The brainchild of Jin Choeh, Tho Kit Hoong, Jahun Koo, and Hyojun Lee, Swingvy was founded to empower both business leaders and employees by emphasising the importance of human capital in a world where technology is rapidly advancing.

Research from the World Economic Forum's 2018 Future of Jobs Report details that nearly 50% of companies expect that automation will lead to some reduction in their full-time workforce by 2022, and coupled with CNBC's recent report about workplace automation - fears of redundancy and job loss are naturally more prevalent in the workplace.

Through LIFT, Swingvy aspires to enable knowledge and best practice sharing across industries, with the aim of starting conversations to empower communities by lifting them up and inspiring positive change. As such, employers and businesses should strive to improve Emotional Intelligence (EQ) amongst staff, hence forging stronger relationships and reassuring them of the paramount importance of human capital for a business. In the context of Singapore, a poll conducted by The Straits Times showed that organisations viewed the main goal of automation to be towards improving human performance and productivity, instead of replacing people.

"At the core of everything we do at Swingvy, people come first. We've always moved forward with this human-centric vision in mind," said Jin Choeh, Co-Founder and CEO of Swingvy. "We are very excited that Deliveroo for Business shares our vision, and sees the importance of providing a platform for learning and sharing. LIFT is the perfect stage for some of the most highly knowledgeable industry professionals to come together and drive conversations that will benefit businesses and society at large, and potentially change the way we work."

"Deliveroo for Business is proud to be powering Swingvy's first-ever conference in Singapore next month. We believe that it's a time for driving cultural change in the workplace and creating spaces that facilitate collaboration, conversation and cultural exchange. Food has such a huge impact in shaping workplace culture, and we hope that more businesses will start to build this approaching their employee engagement strategies," said Adele Grosskop, Head of Deliveroo for Business Singapore.

LIFT brings together a unique talent pool of individuals across various industries and backgrounds - including innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, and dedicated leaders from various industries and their communities - into one space. At the event, live speakers and curated videos will combine in the hope of igniting deep conversation about the industry in this thought-provoking and interactive seminar that seeks to provide networking opportunities for like-minded professionals.

The main emphasis of LIFT still remains to challenge the status quo and to act as a catalyst of change in business and society through the sharing of ideas in an insightful and engaging manner.

LIFT will take place at Noontalk Studios in Alice@Mediapolis, Singapore on 21 November 2019, from 1pm to 5.30pm. Besides Jin from Swingvy and Adele from Deliveroo for Business, other keynote speakers include Lars Voedisch, Managing Director of PRecious Communications, and Ang Kian Peng, Director of Samsui Supplies & Services Pte Ltd. The four keynote speakers will be joined by founders from other start-ups as well.

Official Hashtags:

#ItsgonnabeLIFT | #SwingvyLIFT | #DeliverooForBusiness | Learn more at https://lift.swingvy.com!

LIFT will also be going regional, launching in Malaysia in early 2020, and in Taiwan by October 2020.



