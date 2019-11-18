Southwest Gateway Programme open for feedback



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport are welcoming community feedback on a range of connected transport projects, improving travel choice and reliability around south and east Auckland, including to and from the airport.

The Southwest Gateway programme consists of both early and long-term projects that work together to provide reliable and efficient transport choices for South Aucklanders while also improving the safety of people and freight movements in the area.

“Feedback will build on the work developed together with partners, stakeholders and the community so far and will shape the future direction of the Southwest Gateway programme while acknowledging the high cultural and environmental values of the area,” says Transport Agency’s General Manager for Transport Services Brett Gliddon.

A key component of the programme is the Airport to Botany Rapid Transit link that will improve access to employment centres and development areas including Puhinui, Manukau and Botany. It will complete a gap in Auckland’s rapid transit network, connecting with local buses, the Eastern Busway and southern and eastern train lines.

“There’s been great progress on the early deliverables of the Southwest Gateway programme with Puhinui Station currently under construction. The station will provide a high-quality interchange allowing for easy connections between bus and train,” says Auckland Transport’s Chief Executive Shane Ellison.

“We are really looking forward to hear views which will help shape the early improvements to walking and cycling facilities and bus priority and transit lanes, as well as longer-term projects including the proposed preferred rapid transit route and stations, that will really improve connectivity in south and east Auckland.”

Auckland Airport Chief Executive, Adrian Littlewood, says the airport is not only a transport, trade and tourism hub, it’s one of the country’s fastest growing business precincts.

“Auckland Airport is home to more than 800 businesses with 20,000 people coming to work at the airport every day. Over the next 30 years we expect more than 27,000 full-time roles to be created in the airport precinct. We want those people along to enjoy safe and efficient connections.”

Community feedback opens from today (Monday 18 November) and people can provide their views in a number of ways including in person at one of the eight community drop in sessions, online or freepost feedback forms. For more information please see www.nzta.govt.nz/southwest-gateway

Feedback is open to Sunday, 8 December 2019.



