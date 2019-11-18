Wellington councils look to future success

Monday 18 November



Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says Wellington City Council looks forward to a close working relationship with the Greater Wellington Regional Council as they tackle issues facing the city.

The two councils met today (Monday 18 November), so new and old Councillors, and senior management, could meet face to face.

“There’s a lot of new faces on both sides of the table and our newly elected Councillors know we will need to work well together on problems facing the city,” Mayor Foster says.

“We are very keen to do that. We are working together with the New Zealand Transport Agency to seek feedback on Golden Mile priorities and CBD speed limits right now, and initially we will be focusing a lot on public transport.

“Early in the New Year we will be engaging together on bus priority – we know Wellingtonians want action, and that’s what we aim to deliver.

“I look forward to a productive relationship and delivering for Wellingtonians with GWRC,” adds the Mayor.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Chairman Daran Ponter echoed the Mayor’s sentiments, saying a number of initiatives, regionally and across the city, could only be achieved with the two councils working together on joint solutions.

“It was great to hear from Councillors from both sides on what success looks like for ratepayers going forward.

“The city has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with Let’s Get Wellington Moving, and it is up to both councils to bring it to life and help transform how people live, move around and connect to the regions in the very near future,” says Cr Ponter.

