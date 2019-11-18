Unyielding Kiwis fail their driving test



Just over a quarter of a million Practical Driving Tests will be taken by Kiwi drivers this year – a third of these tests will be failed, with the most common reason being forgetting to give way.

VTNZ carries out all practical driver testing and has released the top five reasons why people fail.

Not giving way tops the list, accounting for 24 percent of immediate failures. This is followed by travelling 10 kilometres per hour above the speed limit (22%) and failing to stop at a stop sign (17%).

“This is not about pass or fail rates, it’s about road safety,” says VTNZ Driver Testing Manager James Law.

“When it comes to keeping people safe, new drivers must understand the importance of giving way to others on the road and keeping to the speed limit.”

Pass rates are higher for those passing their Full test (75% pass) than Restricted (55% pass).

“What this shows is the benefits of training and spending time mastering the road rules. It’s great to see that three quarters of New Zealanders pass their Full test on the first attempt.

“Road safety is more than just roads, and it is vitally important that new Kiwi drivers understand why they should give way and drive to the appropriate speed. We want to ensure newly licenced drivers are as ready as they can be for New Zealand roads and conditions,” says Law.

VTNZ provides customers results and feedback at the end of every test, whether a participant passes or fails. It is important that all drivers understand why they failed or what their development points are to help them improve their driving skills.

“New drivers need to learn what to do so they can be confident and safe on the road. Our Driver Testing Officers can provide specific feedback, so they know what they’ve done well and what they need to work on.

“Our advice to new drivers is to check out the main reasons people fail below and work on these to improve their driving and their chances of passing the Practical Driving Test first time,” adds Mr Law.

VTNZ was awarded the contract for all Practical Driving Testing in New Zealand in 2015, and since then has completed more than a million tests, with 22,000 practical tests per month across 57 testing sites. VTNZ has also employed 25% more Driver Testing Officers, with 139 currently working across the country.

VTNZ also provides driver licencing services for learner tests, licence renewals and overseas conversions.

About getting your NZ Drivers Licence

Booking a practical driving test

• New drivers over 16 years can take a Learners Theory test at selected VTNZ branches to earn their Learners Licence, where you can drive accompanied by a driver who has had their Full Licence a minimum of two years.

• After 6 months you can book a practical driving test to earn a Restricted Licence. NZTA recommends 120 hours of driving practice before sitting the test.

• If you are under 25, completing a defensive driving course will enable you to sit a Full Licence practical driving test 12 months after getting your Restricted Licence rather than waiting 18 months.

• If you are over 25, completing a defensive driving course will enable you to sit a Full Licence practical driving test 3 months after getting your Restricted Licence rather than waiting 6 months.

Five most common reasons to fail a Practical Driving Test:

1. Fails to give way to traffic (24%)

o Immediate fail for restricted and full test

2. Travelling 10 kilometers per hour over the speed limit (22%)

o Immediate fail for restricted and full test

3. Failing to stop at a stop sign (17%)

o Immediate fail on a full test

o Critical error on a restricted test

4. No head check or mirror check when required (15%)

o Critical error on restricted and full tests

5. Travelling between 5-9 kilometers per hour over the speed limit for less than five seconds (10%)

o Critical error on restricted and full tests

A full test is stopped if the applicant makes two critical errors.

A restricted test is stopped if the applicant makes three critical errors.

© Scoop Media

