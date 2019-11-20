Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction gifts $241,100 to Cranford Hospice

More than 50 guests from the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction wineries and corporate partners group gathered at The Urban Winery. In a picture-perfect setting in Ahuriri last night to witness the presentation of the $241,100 cheque to Cranford Hospice, that was raised at the recent 28th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction event.

Project Manager, Elisha Milmine says “Tonight was to celebrate the successes of 2019, we are thrilled with this year’s live auction result, and through the generosity and support of wineries and our corporate partners each year, all funds raised at Auction go to Cranford Hospice”.

“It is such truly heart-warming working with such a generous and driven group of people” said Mrs Milmine.

Cranford Hospice, CEO - Janice Byford-Jones says 'Because of partnerships like this one, last year alone, we were able to make over 23,000 contacts with 1,004 people living with life-limiting conditions. Our work touches the lives of families who live across Hawke's Bay, with the youngest person we're caring for only 1 year old and the oldest 101 years old.

This year we need to fund raise more than $3 million to ensure our services remain free to our patients. We are humbled by the continued generosity of the wine industry and sponsors and acknowledge the sheer amount of work that is involved – from visualising and creating the perfect blend, right through to auction. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support you give to ensure those who are dying have the quality of care while they are still living. Ngā mihi nui.” Janice Byford-Jones

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, committee member and Big Save Furniture Director, Ray McKimm said 'Thank you to all the wine companies and businesses that sponsor this event, and help make successes like this year's possible.' 'The growth of this event and the funds it gifts Cranford Hospice year after year are truly impressive'.

Next year the 29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is moving it’s timing to the third weekend of September, in Spring when people’s schedules are not so full. The 2020 event will be held on Saturday, 19th September and the plan is to include a series of winery events around the main event.

To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.





© Scoop Media

