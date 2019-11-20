Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction gifts $241,100 to Cranford Hospice

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:35 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Wine Auction

More than 50 guests from the Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction wineries and corporate partners group gathered at The Urban Winery. In a picture-perfect setting in Ahuriri last night to witness the presentation of the $241,100 cheque to Cranford Hospice, that was raised at the recent 28th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction event.

Project Manager, Elisha Milmine says “Tonight was to celebrate the successes of 2019, we are thrilled with this year’s live auction result, and through the generosity and support of wineries and our corporate partners each year, all funds raised at Auction go to Cranford Hospice”.

“It is such truly heart-warming working with such a generous and driven group of people” said Mrs Milmine.

Cranford Hospice, CEO - Janice Byford-Jones says 'Because of partnerships like this one, last year alone, we were able to make over 23,000 contacts with 1,004 people living with life-limiting conditions. Our work touches the lives of families who live across Hawke's Bay, with the youngest person we're caring for only 1 year old and the oldest 101 years old.

This year we need to fund raise more than $3 million to ensure our services remain free to our patients. We are humbled by the continued generosity of the wine industry and sponsors and acknowledge the sheer amount of work that is involved – from visualising and creating the perfect blend, right through to auction. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support you give to ensure those who are dying have the quality of care while they are still living. Ngā mihi nui.” Janice Byford-Jones

Hawke's Bay Wine Auction, committee member and Big Save Furniture Director, Ray McKimm said 'Thank you to all the wine companies and businesses that sponsor this event, and help make successes like this year's possible.' 'The growth of this event and the funds it gifts Cranford Hospice year after year are truly impressive'.

Next year the 29th annual Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction is moving it’s timing to the third weekend of September, in Spring when people’s schedules are not so full. The 2020 event will be held on Saturday, 19th September and the plan is to include a series of winery events around the main event.

To follow update’s sign up at www.hawkesbaywineauction.co.nz or ‘like’ Hawke’s Bay Wine Auction, Facebook page.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hawke's Bay Wine Auction on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 