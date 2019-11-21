Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin continues steady economic growth

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: Enterprise Dunedin

Thursday 21 November

(Dunedin, 21 November 2019) - Dunedin’s economy continues growing steadily upward, with most aspects comparing favourably with national figures, according to the latest Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor report for the year to September 2019.

Dunedin’s GDP grew by 2.7% over this period, a higher rate than the 2.4% growth across New Zealand.

The city’s unemployment rate has consistently fallen, going down from 5.8% in the year ending September 2018 to 4.6% for the year ending September 2019. Over the same period, New Zealand’s average unemployment rate increased to 4.2%.

Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin Director, John Christie, says, “It’s heartening to see Dunedin’s falling unemployment rate closing the gap with the national average. Competition for workers remains high all over the country, and we all need to be aware of this as we prepare for many large projects in the city and our region.

“We note that, while we have had a rise in numbers of beneficiaries overall, the Dunedin increase of 0.8% between September 2018 and 2019 periods is below that of all the major urban areas, and the New Zealand average (5.3%).

“It’s the same with the number of 18-24-year-old people receiving Jobseeker Support in Dunedin. The local rise in the year ending September 2019 of 4.5% above its 2018 level, is much less than the national increase of 14% over the same period.”

International visitors to Dunedin spent $233m in the September year, $13m more than the previous year and mostly on hospitality and tours in addition to other tourism products. This rise is largely being credited to an increase in cruise ship passengers in the city for the day because, in the same period, there were fewer people spending the night in commercial accommodation.

Commercial guest nights for visitors to Dunedin in the September year were down 4.6% from the previous year.

Mr Christie says, “This reflects a softening in international visitors to New Zealand. However, our largest market still lies in domestic visitors, and there was a 3.4% rise in guest nights from that sector over the year to September, potentially influenced by the numbers coming to the Fleetwood Mac concert at Forsyth Barr Stadium.”

To view the latest quarterly economic report go to: https://www.dunedinnz.com/business/toolkit-and-resources/research-and-statistics/dunedin-city-economic-monitor


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Enterprise Dunedin on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 