Hamilton Zoo closed on 26 November

Hamilton Zoo will be closed for the day on Tuesday 26 November.

The zoo is hosting a professional development event for our zoo keeping team and fellow zoo professionals from around New Zealand.

This is a rare opportunity for the zoo team to come together with peers from around the country to learn and practise important animal training techniques. With many of our keepers involved, and the training requiring our animals to be in their off-display enclosures, closing for the day is the best option to ensure visitors are not disappointed.

Hamilton Zoo will re-open on Wednesday 27 November, however, some training sessions will still be taking place, so animal encounters and keeper talks will be unavailable on that day.

Keeper talks will resume on Thursday 28 November and encounters will resume Friday 29 November.

