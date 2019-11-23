Hamilton Zoo closed on 26 November
Saturday, 23 November 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton Zoo closed on 26 November
Hamilton Zoo
will be closed for the day on Tuesday 26 November.
The zoo
is hosting a professional development event for our zoo
keeping team and fellow zoo professionals from around New
Zealand.
This is a rare opportunity for the zoo team to
come together with peers from around the country to learn
and practise important animal training techniques. With many
of our keepers involved, and the training requiring our
animals to be in their off-display enclosures, closing for
the day is the best option to ensure visitors are not
disappointed.
Hamilton Zoo will re-open on Wednesday 27
November, however, some training sessions will still be
taking place, so animal encounters and keeper talks will be
unavailable on that day.
Keeper talks will resume on
Thursday 28 November and encounters will resume Friday 29
November.
