Tuakau: Did you know?

Tuakau - a country town with a strong future

Just south west of Auckland’s Bombay Hills, once upon a time Tuakau was a sleepy little country village. Today the North Waikato township is a popular choice for young Auckland families - on the search for more affordable homes with larger sections, as well as that sought-after semi-rural lifestyle.

Despite developments and subdivisions on the go, Tuakau retains its ‘small town New Zealand’ feel. It’s only a few minutes’ drive to Pukekohe and a 20-minute drive to Port Waikato’s great surf beaches.

“Tuakau is a place where neighbours still look out for each other. However, we’re also fortunate as given our proximity to Auckland, the area will continue to grow and prosper,” says Esme Cole, Principal at Century 21 Platinum (Tuakau) Real Estate.

Future planning protects the essence of Tuakau and much of its hinterland, with neighbouring Drury and Pokeno set for some significant commercial and industrial development in the coming years.

“So Tuakau will keep its ‘small town’ character but will gain access to more jobs as more industry moves further south. It’s really the best of both worlds, and again it helps when you’re in commuting distance to Australasia’s fastest growing city, and have plenty of amenities nearby,” she says.

Esme Cole owns the Century 21 franchise with her fellow principal Rod Hull, who has lived in the area all his life, and as a former stock agent is widely known. He’s also the office’s resident auctioneer.

Century 21 Platinum is on the town’s mainstreet, George Street, with a property management team of three. The office also has four real estate salespeople, and the office manager is the ever-efficient Miriam Scurr.

“We all live locally, love the many different communities dotted around the place, and are all very positive about the area’s future,” says Mr Hull.

Property Management is a growing part of Century 21 Platinum’s business, managing properties from Auckland City to throughout North Waikato. Ms Cole says theirs is hands on management, with them picking up more local properties lately. She manages their growing rental portfolio with Keith and Andrea Dennis.

Both Esme Cole and Rod Hull actively sell real estate, with their Tuakau sales team also consisting of Courtney Howells and Bherny Colipano, who’s new to the industry but very well known in Onewhero and surrounding districts.

As well as covering Tuakau, the sales team list and sell houses from the Bombays to Rangiriri, including Onewhero, Pukekawa, Port Waikato, Pokeno, Pukekohe, Te Kauwhata, Glen Murray, and Waikaretu.

Century 21 Platinum currently has a beautiful 13-hectare lifestyle block at 36 Waipuna Road in Te Kauwhata on its books, with their property listings mostly homes, as well as lifestyle sections and blocks.

“There are quite a few subdivisions underway in the likes of Pukekawa and Onewhero. For a rural area we have plenty of new housing stock, with more coming on stream. Now is the time to buy in the area because it’s only going to get stronger and stronger,” says Ms Cole.

But it’s not just about buying and selling. Over the years the local Century 21 team has supported many local causes, including Tuakau Kindergarten, the Tuakau Primary School Gala Day and the Waikaretu School Fun Run. Ongoing sponsorships include the Onewhero School Rowing and Onewhero Junior Boys Rugby.

Century 21 New Zealand owner Derryn Mayne says the Century 21 Tuakau team are great commercial citizens and supporters of the wider area.

“Century 21 Platinum is a consistent and solid business performer within our New Zealand company. Esme Cole and her team have often won Century 21’s top property management awards. Their strong rental portfolio growth is a real credit to the service and commitment they provide to their clients,” says Ms Mayne.

Tuakau: Did you know?

Tuakau’s name is believed to be a geographical reference. In Māori the word Tū can mean 'to stand' and ākau 'river bank'.

The area was first used as a trading centre for passing waka that would transport goods up and down the Waikato River.

Sir Edmund Hillary attended Tuakau Primary School.

Tuakau is home to many employees of New Zealand Steel’s nearby major steel mill, Glenbrook.

Tuakau was part of the Auckland region until it became part of Waikato District Council in 2010.

www.tuakau.century21.co.nz/

ENDS



© Scoop Media

